Dear Answer Man: We've been told that there are 313 fewer dairy farms. The dairy output is from cows, not farms, so what we need to know is how many cows existed in the state prior the reduction of farms and how many cows exist today. Be assured that the number of animals supposedly “lost” have been purchased or replaced by existing farms. So, Mr. Answer Man, can you ferret out the real bottom line — has the amount of milk produced in the state been reduced? Signed "Muchas Preguntas"
Dear Senior Many Questions: First, don't try to trip up the wise Answer Man with your Spanish moniker. Answer Man speaks many languages, or at least knows how to use Google Translate.
As for your "pregunta de leche," I assume your numbers come from a recent report from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that said the state saw the closing of 315 (from 2,763 to 2,448) dairies in 2019. That's no drop in the milk pail. That's some serious spilled milk.
To help answer your question, I reached out to Lucas Sjostrum with Minnesota Milk, who gave me a lot of information. I'll try to grab the cream off the top.
First, a report from Hoard's Dairyman, an industry numbers cruncher, noted that in December, milk production in Minnesota was down 0.4 percent. However, Sjostrom noted that looking at either monthly or even yearly changes can be misleading. A cold winter, a hot summer, the quality of silage can all impact production.
However, the U.S. and Canada are the only nations on the planet that have increased overall milk production while decreasing overall dairy-related greenhouse gas emissions over the past 15 years. Why? Dairy practices help produce more milk per cow.
And the idea that all those cows found nice new homes is not accurate.
To put that in perspective, the 2017 Census of Agriculture noted that from 2012 to 2017 Minnesota lost 1,102 dairies, representing 23 percent of all dairies in the state. During the same period, the number of cows plying their milky trade in Minnesota dropped from 463,312 to 457,801, a total of "only" 5,511 cows. However, anecdotal evidence suggests the next census will show a bigger loss in cows unless larger dairies start replacing the many small dairies that are closing.
As for the amount of milk, despite losing 5,511 cows from 2012 to 2017, milk production actually increased 5.6 percent in Minnesota during the same period. Again, you can thank the dairy farming practices and improved genetics of the animals.
As for those 5,511 cows lost, most came from one spot in Southeast Minnesota. Want to take a guess which county?
If you picked the one with the hard cap of 1,500 animal units per feedlot (Winona County), you'd win a free ice cream cone. Except dairy owners are still struggling, so you'll need to pay for your lactose these days. In fact, as dairies close, small towns overall are struggling.
The impact of each cow lost, according to a study by the Plainview Ag Center News, represents $34,000 in economic activity, most of that local as cows require feed, veterinarian services and other support from local agribusinesses.
So, should we cry over the loss of these dairies? Well, I'd bet each one represents a family business that closed its barn doors.
Does it represent a loss of dairy cows? Quite simply, yes. Fortunately, the U.S. farmer has — thus far — kept the milk flowing.