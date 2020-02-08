Dear Mr. Answer Man: In a city in another state about the size of Rochester, the local paper reported that the local hospital used just more than 1.53 million gloves for the year. It got me wondering how many gloves does Mayo (Methodist and St. Marys hospitals and the clinic itself) go through in a year? I am guessing substantially more. I then am curious how much it costs Mayo each year just for gloves? There is no ulterior motive for these questions, I am just ... Curious
Dear Curious: No surprise here — you'd be counting on your fingers for a long time to arrive at the Clinic's annual glove tally. Mayo spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo told one of my minions that the Mayo Inventory Center distributed about 63 million gloves across the World's Greatest's Rochester facilities in 2019. That's gloves, not pairs, mind you — they're distributed by the box full. Cost: about $4.7 million.
It's a good rule of thumb for health care providers to wear gloves while working with patients — they're an important barrier to help prevent the spread of infection.
The generous Ginger had some additional information to share about gloves and hand hygiene. You can find the link with this story at PostBulletin.com.