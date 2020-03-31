Answer Man -- Due to the upcoming elections here in town, with this virus going on, the presidential elections and primaries, why can’t they have absentee ballots instead of going to these different places to vote?
That way voters wouldn't have to worry about getting anything, and there wouldn’t be a crowd or anything else.
-- Curious voter
Dear Curious -- Never fear, I have an answer for you, and this one was easy.
Minnesota voters can already use absentee ballots. The state enacted no-excuse absentee voting in 2014, allowing any resident the option to request a ballot by mail.
In the past two statewide elections, nearly 500,000 of the state’s approximately 3.4 million voters requested ballots by mail. Countless others opted to vote early to avoid the possibility of standing in election-day lines.
It’s probably safe to assume the numbers will climb for this year’s election, if COVID-19 concerns continue past the summer.
Minnesota has already wrapped up its presidential primary, so the next chance to vote is in the Aug. 11 primary. The voting-by-mail option in that election starts June 26. (Watch for details on requesting a ballot.)
While Minnesotans have had the option for three statewide elections, one of our senators has been pushing to extend it to a national level.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., started working with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., as the pandemic concerns became known. They have submitted the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020 for congressional consideration.
The measure seeks to make vote-by-mail options available in all states as long as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps people at home.
As with all legislation of this scope, numerous details outline expectations required to ensure voting is possible for all, as well as steps to address ballot tracking and other concerns. It all adds up to a 57-page document, in case you’re looking for reading material to pass the hours while staying at home.
As details are hashed out, those of us still planning to vote this year can be glad this is one curve we are already ahead of.