Dear Knower of All Things: Are old propane tanks recyclable? — Gassy
Dear Gassy: The Olmsted County hazardous waste facility, at 305 Silver Creek Road N.E., accepts 20-pound tanks for recycling. Cost is $1 per tank. One-pound propane cylinders can be dropped off for free.
The larger tanks are repaired and refitted by a vendor, then put back into service. For more information, call the hazardous waste facility at 328-7070.
Dear Answer Man: I've heard that if you have a handicap license plate or permit and you pull into a service station, someone must come out and pump gas for you. Is this true? Gassy Jr.
Dear Junior: Seems common-sensical to me, and in fact the federal Americans with Disabilities Act says that self-serve gas stations must provide equal access to handicapped motorists. If a handicapped motorist needs assistance and has a permit prominently showing, he or she can honk the horn and indicate that help is needed. In most situations, a clerk is obligated to respond, according to the Minnesota State Council on Disabilities.
Many pumps offer a "call" button that allows you to speak to an attendant.