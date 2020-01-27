Dear Answer Man: Why do some railroad crossing signs include the word "Exempt?" — Crossing Guard
Dear Crossing: I grew up in North Dakota and saw these signs all the time, but never thought to ask what they meant. Since I've matured into the Answer Man, I now have the answer.
According to Minnesota state law, the driver of a motor vehicle carrying passengers for hire, or of a school bus (whether with passengers or not), or of any other vehicle that's required by federal law to stop at railroad crossings must stop at least 15 feet, but not more than 50 feet, from the rails before proceeding.
But — if service on the rail line has been abandoned, or fewer than five trains per year use the tracks and travel at speeds of 10 mph or less — the state can exempt vehicles from having to stop at the tracks when no trains are present. In fact, a train can't proceed across an exempt crossing unless a law enforcement officer is directing traffic at the site or a railroad employee is on the ground warning motorists.
As the statute says, though, "The installation or presence of an exempt sign does not relieve a driver of the duty to use due care."
Now, who wants to figure out where the term "crossbuck" comes from, in referring to the X-shaped railroad signs?