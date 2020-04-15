"... With elective surgeries and non-urgent procedures delayed at many institutions, including Mayo, does that include cancer surgery, mammograms, colonoscopies, transplants, etc.? Most people think of elective surgeries as only being hip replacements, but a piece on CNN this morning highlighted other surgeries that are being delayed elsewhere. - Mary
That's a good question, Mary. With all medical centers focused on COVID-19, what non-pandemic medical procedures are still happening in hospitals?
It seems the answer may be a bit of a moving target. Mayo Clinic experts say this is a bit in "flux" right now as conditions that started out as being elective treatment at the start of the pandemic are worsening to the point of becoming urgent.
Mayo Clinic officials are in the midst of recalibrating the approach on this and should have updated information on this later this week.
The best guide out there on this is "Emergency Executive Order 20-09" issued by Gov. Tim Walz way back on March 19. The order states:
"1. Beginning no later than March 23, 2020, at 5 p.m., and continuing for the duration of the peacetime emergency declared in Executive Order 20-01 or until this Executive Order is rescinded, all non-essential or elective surgeries and procedures, including non-emergent or elective dental care, that utilize PPE or ventilators must be postponed indefinitely.
2. A non-essential surgery or procedure is a surgery or procedure that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient. Examples of criteria to consider in making this determination include:
a. Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed.
b. Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system, including teeth and jaws.
c. Risk of metastasis or progression of staging."
Within that range, it's up to doctors to determine what "essential" looks like.