Dear Answer Man, a girlfriend and I were chatting with a few colleagues this week and we are positive you’ll be able to answer this question, which we find to be unbelievable and weird.
It has been brought to our attention that in the 1960s and ’70s — we were too young to know — that Rochester schools offering phy ed or swim teams separated the guys from the gals. The girls wore school-issued swimsuits and the guys wore nothing. They went buck-naked! Does this sound right?
We found this to be deliriously funny, but then shocking after we thought about it for a while.
We are mortified and need the answers. Please help us. — Two Fully Dressed Women Who Wear Swimsuits When Needed
Someday, when the Best of Answer Man book is published, this will float to the top as one of my finest moments.
Many readers have asked this question with the same mixture of fascination and horror, and I answered it in August 2003, but good material is worth recycling.
It’s weird but true: For years, boys at Rochester high schools wore only their birthday suits in the pool for phy ed. According to Dick Thatcher, who coached swimming at John Marshall and Mayo high schools, the dress code changed and boys donned swimsuits in 1966, when Mayo High School opened; the girls’ locker room was too close to the pool to allow swimming in the buff.
When asked why the boys swam naked prior to that, Thatcher told former P-B sports writer Bob Brown, “Why not?" He noted that Rochester Swim Club athletes also skinny dipped at that time.
That’s the skinny on nude swimming at Rochester schools.
Answer Man, what’s the most common name for a Lutheran church?
The Rev. Carol Solovitz of Rochester’s Zumbro Lutheran Church — perhaps the only Lutheran church in the world with that name — guesses Trinity is most popular, with the prosaic First Lutheran coming in second.
I’m checking with other highly placed Lutheran sources on Sunday.
What's the most common adjective for the Answer Man? Magnificent!