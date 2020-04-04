Dear Answer Man: What's it like to be tested for COVID-19? I haven't been tested, and hope I never do. But I'm curious to know what it's like.
It's a procedure that more people are becoming familiar with. There now have been 22,934 completed tests in Minnesota since the virus began to spread, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
That represents a small but growing fraction of the state's 5.6 million people, so it's likely you haven't been tested.
Ken Quattrin, a Kasson resident, was tested last month. He describes the experience of being tested at the first drive-thru site set up by Mayo Clinic as efficient and fluid.
But let's back up a second to describe how he got there.
Quattrin and his wife, Betsy Singer, KAAL-TV's weekday news anchor, and the couple's two boys took a trip to the Mall of America more than a month ago. This was before Gov. Tim Walz's emergency decree closing the state's restaurants and bars. It was also before we all realized what a looming threat the virus would become. And, yes, it seems a lot longer than a month ago.
Soon after the visit to the mall, Singer fell ill but soon recovered. Two days after Singer got sick, Quattrin came down with an infection, he said.
"I felt horrible. Sore throat, knocked out, coughing up everything, just feeling miserable," he said.
Quattrin called Mayo Clinic and recounted his symptoms to a nurse. For Mayo, there were two red flags that suggested the possibility of COVID-19. One was his trip to Mall of America on a warm day that was teeming with people. The other was Quattrin's shortness of breath.
He was told he was a prime candidate to be tested.
Quattrin said he drove up to the testing site in his car, checked in inside a tent, then was directed to park nearby. All the workers at the drive-thru site were wearing full protective gear.
He said the test involved a two-step process. First, his throat was swabbed in a manner that reminded him of being tested for strep throat.
"They swab and get down into the back of your throat," he said.
Then a nasal swab was inserted into one of his nostrils. Really deep. The health care worker scrubbed the back of his nose quickly and pulled it out. The whole process from his time arriving in the car took 20 minutes, tops.
"I didn't feel a sense of panic. I didn't have any sense of fear," Quattrin said. "I was just being instructed what to do."
Twenty-four hours later, Mayo informed him that he had tested negative.
Now fully recovered from whatever he had, Quattrin said he encourages people to go through the vetting process if they have symptoms that are remotely similar to COVID-19.
"You just never know in this day and age. That's the world we live in," he said.