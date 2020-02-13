Dear Answer Man: You're so all seeing. Can you answer me this? Where does GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn live? He represents the First Congressional District. Does he live in the district? — 1st District Resident.
Dear Resident: As those familiar with the congressman's biography know, Rep. Jim Hagedorn was born in Blue Earth and he remains a Blue Earth resident as a representative of the First Congressional District.
Or does he?
Confusion and uncertainty has reigned on that last score since an entry was spotted in a year-end campaign finance report filed by the Republican Party. The report listed a "James, Hagedorn" with a St. Louis Park, Minneapolis address.
That's not in the 1st District.
In addition to the unexpected address listing, Hagedorn's profession was described as "self-employed," instead of "congressman." It also had his first name in the last name column and his last name in the first name column.
The entry showed cash contributions to the GOP party of $30,000 and $25,000.
The listed address is that of Jennifer Carnahan, chairwoman of the Minnesota GOP and Hagedorn's wife.
Under normal circumstances, that wouldn't be so unusual. Many husbands and wives live together. But Hagedorn represents the 1st District, and sharing residency with his wife would mean Hagedorn is living outside the district he represents. That might represent a political problem, if true.
Hagedorn's campaign spokesman, Ted Prill, said Hagedorn lives in Blue Earth and attributed the confusion to a "bookkeeping error on the part of the Minnesota GOP." The campaign report has since been amended and lists Hagedorn's address as Blue Earth and his employer as "the United States Congress."
Prill said the donations came from the "Friends of Hagedorn," which is the Hagedorn campaign and located in Mankato.
"To clarify, the address on the original, incorrect form is not the correct address for Rep. Hagedorn, who lives in Blue Earth," said a press statement from Hagedorn's office. "Neither Rep. Hagedorn nor his campaign filed the original, incorrect form."
But that begs the question, Who did? And why did that person think that Hagedorn lived in St. Louis Park? And why did that person just happen to type out the address of Hagedorn's wife? Which would not be so unusual in nonpolitical circumstances.
Hagedorn's staff referred all questions to the Minnesota GOP, essentially tossing the hot potato from Hagedorn to the party run by Carnahan, his wife.
A statement from Becky Alery, executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota, didn't shed much light on those fundamental questions.
"The premise of the question is based upon incorrect campaign compliance information filed by the MNGOP," Alery said. "The form has been amended to reflect the correct information. Rep. Jim Hagedorn resides in Blue Earth — in the house he has lived in for many years."