My sewing machine is in the back of a storage unit because it was not working correctly. Do you know of any local stores or locations selling homemade masks? -- In Need of a Mask
Getting one’s hands on a cloth face mask isn’t just all the rage, it’s what’s being recommended as COVID-19 has struck the world.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recently asked that everyone wear a cloth face mask or covering when in public.
But for those unwilling or unable to make a mask for themselves, the CDC’s advice is tougher to heed. Purchasing a cloth mask in and around Rochester is proving as elusive as finding a store stocked with toilet paper. As soon as a shipment arrives, it’s gone.
A call was made to the Walmart Supercenter store on South Broadway on Sunday, inquiring about cloth face masks.
“We do carry them, but we don’t have any now,” the receptionist said. “They are a hard thing to keep on the shelf.”
Agencies providing essential services have the best chance of landing a mask. They’re asked to call the City of Rochester COVID-19 Information Hotline at 507-328-2822 to get in line for masks.
But that’s not an option for In Need or Unmasked.
So, what to do?
Well, the best course of action might be to cozy up (but not too close — stay 6 feet apart) to a neighbor who is handy with a sewing machine. They might be able to knock out a mask for you.
Use your social network -- ask neighbors, your church office, your friends, your former coworkers, your bridge club. I suspect sooner or later you'll find one or more on your doorstep.
There are also instructions available on the internet for making cloth masks, both the sewn and unsewn varieties. The claim is that it’s not nearly as difficult as you might think. But know this: finding fabric and elastic bands at stores is almost as tough finding masks themselves. That mask-making material has also flown off the shelves.
But masks and their ties can be made from cotton T-shirts.
There are also internet sites selling the masks. But those options can be spendy and the wait time can be into late May.