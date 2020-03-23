Why are Indian casinos out of the shutdown rule? Think about the ease of disease spreading, coins, machines, cards, consistent people movement?
Indian communities, including Prairie Island Indian Community north of Red Wing, are sovereign nations, so they're out of any state or federal shutdown rules, but not out of the game, in terms of the global pandemic.
Prairie Island did declare a state of emergency on Wednesday, shutting down the resort and casino for two weeks and canceling all community events.
“The decision to temporarily close the casino operations has huge potential consequences for the Tribe. However, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic requires us to do our part to slow its initial spread over the next critical 14 days,” said Shelley Buck, president of the tribal council.
Other nearby casinos have followed suit. Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood, Iowa, is closed until further notice. Mystic Lake, in Prior Lake, has suspended operations through April 1. Grand Casinos in Mille Lacs and Hinckley announced a 14-day closure on Monday, but say conditions will be reassessed before a reopening date is announced.
No need to gamble with COVID-19.