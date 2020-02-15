This Classic Answer Man first appeared in February 2008.
Hey, Answer Man! Do you have any idea why certain area creeks didn’t freeze over this year? In the past several winters I’ve been able to ski over these places easily. This year it is open water. I’m wondering if it’s additional runoff from all the construction or maybe some heated water introduced in the area? — Kevin Buchs
Kevin’s keen eye spotted something that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also noted recently — that there’s more open water this winter, despite plenty of below-zero cold. Dave Wright, a DNR aquatic ecologist, says that’s likely because of a large influx of groundwater, presumably due to the much higher rainfall last year. Groundwater is warm enough, at about 50 degrees, to keep streams and smaller lakes open through even bitter-cold weather.
Denny Stotz of the Rochester parks department signs off on that theory. “Where’s there more flow (of warmer groundwater), there’s less chance of it freezing over," he says.
Answer Man, whenever I see walleye on the menu, invariably it states that it is from Canada. Is there a regulation that Minnesota restaurants can only purchase Canadian walleye? — Charles Blekre, Rochester
Most walleye sold in U.S. restaurants does in fact come from Canada — and don’t get me started on the subject of zander, the pseudo-walleye that comes from Europe.
There’s little commercial walleye fishing in Minnesota, and most of it comes from tribal sources on reservations such as Red Lake. There’s some commercial walleye fishing on Lake Erie, but that’s about it. Canadian walleye generally comes from Lake of the Woods, Lake Winnipeg and Lake Nipigon.
Jesse Berg at Rochester’s Canadian Honker restaurant says their walleye generally comes from Lake Winnipeg and environs. Another local walleye hotspot, Beetles Bar and Grill, also gets its fish from the Winnipeg area.