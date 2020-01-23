Why do we put "Ave." after the word Broadway, when in America a main road in any town is called Broadway ... and Broadway is Broadway is Broadway no matter which way they run. Thanks, old guy
Thanks for the question, old guy. I almost broke out in song.
Road-naming is a science, not an art, with some strict rules outlining a system that, among other things, helps make sure the ambulance can find your house, not to mention the pizza guy.
David McCollister, an Olmsted County GIS analyst who reviews the street names proposed for new developments, broke that system down for me in an email.
Every street, David says, has a name ("Broadway"), a type ("Avenue," "Street," "Drive," etc.) and a directional (northwest, southeast, you get the idea...).
Avenues run north-south. Streets go east-west. Drives, Parkways, Boulevards? David and I didn't get into those. But if you're an old guy, you've been around the block once or twice, I'd imagine. I'm sure you can figure it out.
One nice thing about "Avenue" on our Broadway, old guy, is that it signals to visitors (and we have a few of those) that it's a north-south running street. That's handy to know, especially if you're trying to get to Saint Marys Hospital.
An aside -- one interesting thing Dave told me about the street-name review process -- no duplicate names are allowed, for obvious reasons, but less obvious is that analysts like Dave also look to avoid similar-sounding names. Think Carolee Lane vs. Karole Lane; Wright Court vs. Rite Circle; or Eastwood Lane vs. East Woods Drive. A lot of emergency communication is still done by radio, you know.
You're right that there are plenty of Broadways around. Minneapolis has a Broadway Avenue, St. Paul has Broadway Street. Nashville, Tennessee, has an embarassment of Broadways -- Lower Broadway, Broadway Avenue AND Broadway Street. Yet even with all these Broadways around the name still doesn't crack the top 20 occurring street names, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The main road in any town? Correct me if I'm wrong -- the main road in Minneapolis is not Broadway, but Hennepin Avenue. I've seen a town or two where the main road is Lincolnway. But the great-grandaddy of all main road names, I have to imagine, is ... wait for it ... Main Street.
Still, you're right that a great many great towns, including ours, are centered on a Broadway. Are the neon lights bright on all of them? That, my friend, is a question for a future column.