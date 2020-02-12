Today's Answer Man masterpiece raises the question: Why doesn't MnDOT give roadkill cats the same decent burial that dogs receive? Why do dogs have the primary place in the pet kingdom? Is it because men are more often "dog people" and call most of the shots?
I drive weekly from Rochester to the Twin Cities on U.S. Highway 52 and invariably observe deer and other unfortunate critters that have met their demise while attempting to cross the road. I am wondering, Who’s responsible for disposal of the deceased? Is there a regular schedule for clean-up, and where and how are the animals disposed of?" — Don
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the distasteful task of cleaning up roadkill on state and federal roads.
In the six-county Rochester area, MnDOT typically responds to 10 to 12 deer removal calls a day during spring and fall, or about 800 deer per year, according to Kristine Hernandez, public affairs coordinator for the Rochester district. If the deer met its demise near Rochester, the remains are taken to a landfill, she said. But in rural areas, the carcass is generally pulled into the ditch and nature takes its course.
In case you were wondering, MnDOT pays a landfill fee for each deer in the dump.
What about dogs and cats? Hernandez says dogs are typically buried, and MnDOT attempts to contact the owner if the dog was wearing tags.
Let’s just say that cats don’t receive the same treatment, which seems unfair to me.
Why are wisdom teeth called that?
This question came from Kristine’s daughter — I thought it was a fair trade for information this morning on deadline.
They’re called wisdom teeth because they tend to show up in your late teens and early 20s, when you’re presumably a little more wise than in early childhood. In my case, teeth had very little to do with the advent of wisdom, however.