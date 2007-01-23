Area sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Winona Cotter 69, Stewartville 62

Stewartville: Julie Rainey 22 points, 8-10 FG, 6-6 FT; Leigh Splittstoesser 16 points. Team stats: 24-48 FG, 13-18 FT, 1-9 3-pointers. Stewartville is 12-5, 7-3 in the HVL Gold.

Winona Cotter: Jenny Gilbertson 28 points, 16 rebounds; Devin Bowlin 16 points; Laura Erickson 11 points. Team stats: 26-52 FG, 16-26 FT, 1-5 3-pointers. No. 1 ranked Cotter is 15-3, 10-0 in the HVL Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halftime: Stewartville 35, Cotter 35.

Notes: Stewartville surged to a 24-10 lead in the first half but Cotter rallied back to tie it by halftime and the Ramblers gradually pulled away in the second half. Both teams shot 50 percent; Cotter’s 36-21 rebounding edge was one separating factor.

Quote: "I was worried about this game, coming off a tough game with Caledonia (on Saturday), and justifiably so," Cotter coach Pat Bowlin said. "Stewartville is real quality team."

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 54, Houston 28

Fillmore Central: Alison Scheevel 15 points; Kallen Bahl 10 points. Team stat: 10-14 FT.

Houston: Britni Mensink 12 points. Team stat: 6-10 FT.

Halftime: 26-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rushford-Pete. 67, Lanesboro 48

Lanesboro: Bonnie Albright 16 points; Shoshana Womeldorf 8 points. Team stats: 14-20 FT, 0 3-pointers. Lanesboro is 10-3.

Rushford-Peterson: Danielle Ruberg 25 points, 9 rebounds; Savannah Sawle 16 points, 7 rebounds; Bailey Vitse 8 points, 10 assists, 5 steals. Team stats: 16-19 FT, 1 3-pointer.

Halftime: R-P 35, Lanesboro 22.

Notes: This was the 10th win in a row for Rushford-Peterson (13-5).

Dover-Eyota 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 44

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Vicki Jensch 8 points; Alyssa Strunk 7 points. Team stats: 1-4. 1 3-pointer.

Dover-Eyota: Aimee Ihrke 16 points; Jodi Batzel 15 points, 10 rebounds; Emily Back 9 points; Brittni Mayer 9 points. Team stats: 10-24, 3 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halftime: Dover-Eyota 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 22

Notes: D-E is 8-8, 6-4 Three Rivers North.

Byron 48, NRHEG 34

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva: Brittany Hanson 15 points; Jasmine Browers 12 points. Team stats: 4-8 FT, 4 3-pointers.

Byron: Jill Storlie 17 points, 11 rebounds; Chantel Hanson 15 points; Kaela Dwyer 10 points. Team stats: 17-29 FT, 3 3-pointers.

Halftime: NRHEG 18, Byron 11.

Notes: Byron (5-10) started the second half with a 12-0 run to get back into the game. The Bears made three three-pointers, all by Chantel Hanson, and a three-point play Kaela Dwyer.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Mabel-Canton 61, Lyle/Pacelli 59

Lyle/Austin Pacelli: Zeb Henaman 18 points, 10 rebounds; Steven Mino 10 points; Mitch Williamson 8 points, 10 rebounds. Team stats: 15-26 FT, 2 3-pointers.

Mabel-Canton: Derek Stortz 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocked shots; Quinton Sand 18 points; Zach Lind 12 points. Team stats: 13-29 FT, 2 3-pointers.

Halftime: Lyle/Pacelli 33, M-C 26.

Notes: L-P got two chances to tie the score in the final 8 seconds, but couldn’t score. Mabel-Canton is 8-5, 6-1 SEC.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 67, Chatfield 59

Chatfield: Bryan Neis 19 points; Mitch Obey 10 points. Team stats: 10-16 FT, 7 3-pointers.

Stewartville: Tom Gisler 21 points; Steve Nosbisch 16 points; Craig English 12 points. Team stats: 13-16 FT, 4 3-pointers.

Halftime: Stewartville 31, Chatfield 28.

Belle Plaine 105, Triton 84

Belle Plaine: Trent Carlson 41 points, 8 3-pointers; Ben Bigauoette 22 points. Team stats: 26-39 FT; 11 3-pointers.

Triton: Coleton Thiemann 23 points, 10 assists; Riley Kispert 12 points; Chace Sackett 11 points; Derek Sorenson 11 points. Damon Andrews 9 points, 10 rebounds. Zach Erdmann 9 rebounds. Team stats: 10-20 FT; 4 3-pointers.

Halftime: Belle Plaine 56, Triton 31.

Notes: Belle Plaine, which is a favorite to return to the state tournament this year from Section Two, is 13-1; Trent Carlson, a senior, is a guard who triggers an uptempo offense. Triton is 6-8 overall.

Wabasha-Kellogg 67, Schaeffer 50

Wabasha-Kellogg: Kyler Steiner 13 points; Adam Baylow 12 points; Mike Halverson 12 points; Kyle Sill 12 points. Team stats: 22-43 FT, 3 3-pointers.

Schaeffer Academy: David Vogel 18 points; Pete Fischer 8 points. Team stats: 12-19 FT, 0 3-pointers. The Lions (5-9) play tonight at Christian Life Academy in Farmington.

Halftime: W-K 34, Schaeffer 26.

Byron 61, NRHEG 49

Byron: Brandon Milde 23 points, 7 rebounds; Darwin Olson 15 points, 9 rebounds; Brandon Tutewohl 11 points. Team stats: 2-4, 1 3-pointer, 61 percent (28-46) FG.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva: Brad Kruckeberg 12 points; Brian Warneke 14 points. Team stats: 4-9 FT, 9 3-pointers.

Halftime: Byron 31, NRHEG 24.

Notes: Byron is 12-3 overall. NRHEG tried 28 3-pointers, making 9.

Pine Island 75, Goodhue 67

Pine Island: Luke Matzek 20 points; Josh Miller 13 points; Jake DeBoer 15 points; Jeremy McNamara 11 points. Team stats: 25-38 FT, 4-8 3-pointers.

Goodhue: Brett Watson 20 points; Tyler Erie 15 points, 10 rebounds; Kelly Buck 11 points; Craig Ryan 10 points, 9 rebounds. Team stats: 17-29 FT, 4-9 3-pointers. Goodhue is 4-11 overall.

Halftime: P.I. 33, Goodhue 19.

Spring Grove 69, Fillmore Cent. 44

Fillmore Central: Jacob Masters 9 points; Levi Olstad 7 points. Team stats: 9-11 FT, 1 3-pointer. Fillmore is 3-11.

Spring Grove: Joe Dokken 15 points; Kevin Lochner 15 points; Dakotah Rostad 10 point. Team stats: 14-23 FT, 6 3-pointers. Spring Grove improved to 9-6 overall.

Halftime: Spring Grove 40, Fillmore 14.

Kasson-Mantorville 66, PEM 56

Kasson-Mantorville: Jeremy Wohlfiel 14 points; Joaquin Sanchez 10 points; Josh Bernards 19 points; Ben Buchel 14 points. Team stats: 16-24, 4 3-pointers.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Zach Flies 13 points, 8 rebounds; Clay Olstad 13 points; Andrew Larson 9 points, 2 3-pointers. Team stats: 9-18, 5 3-pointers.

Halftime: K-M 30, P-E-M 26.

Notes: PEM is 6-8, 5-3 Three Rivers.