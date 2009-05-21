SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Arlene Kaiser — Zumbrota

By michael hohberger
May 21, 2009 04:00 AM
Share

ZUMBROTA — A memorial service for Arlene Kaiser will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Zumbrota, with the Rev. Gary Titusdahl officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London, Minn., at a later date.

Lillian Arlene Kaiser, 97, of Zumbrota, died Tuesday (May 12, 2009) at the Zumbrota Care Center.

She was born July 2, 1911, in Rolfe, Iowa, to Charles and Edith Ham. She graduated from Des Moines Township School in 1928 and from the University of Commerce in Des Moines in 1930. On Dec. 8, 1938, she married Arthur M. Kaiser in Rolfe. They lived in East Moline, Ill., then St. Louis Park, Minn. In 1944, they bought a farm in Kandiyohi County, Minn., near Spicer. After they sold the farm in 1973, they moved to New London.

Mrs. Kaiser was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She enjoyed making rag rugs and quilts, especially baby quilts, for the church bazaars. She was also a volunteer driver for seniors for over 10 years.

In 1997, she moved into the newly-remodeled Armory on Main apartment building in Zumbrota. She became a member of the First Congregational UCC, the Minneola Minne Moms extension home study group, and a monthly coffee group.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is survived by two sons, Marvin (Janice) of Minneapolis and Jerry (Lou) of Zumbrota; four grandchildren, Greg Kaiser of Minneapolis, Jennifer (Tom) Anderson of New Brighton, Minn., Jonathan (Stacy) Kaiser of Troutman, N.C., and Eric Kaiser of Zumbrota; five great-grandchildren, Damion, Justice, Keira, Landon and Lillian, and a sister, Elva Tone of Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Eldon.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the church.

What to read next
Semi-Trucks
News
The trucking industry already struggled to keep drivers. The COVID economy made it worse
EDITOR’S NOTE: It's called "The Great Resignation," a seismic upheaval in the workforce that is reshaping today's economy. This week, Forum Communication Co. reporters will look at The Great Resignation's profound effects on workers and businesses across the region in our multi-part series, “Help Wanted.”
December 29, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
NorthernFSQ_RyanPennesi.jpg
News
Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth wants to learn the impact of the animals' further trek northward.
December 28, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
year-in-review-2021-article-image-brightspot.jpg
News
Our top stories from 2021
At the Post Bulletin, we are honored to share the unique and compelling local stories of our community and work hard to keep you informed. In 2021, we published more than 10,700 articles sharing the news and stories that matter to you. As we welcome a new year, let’s reflect on some of the top stories from 2021 that connected our community.
December 27, 2021 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid