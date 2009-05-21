Arlene Kaiser — Zumbrota

ZUMBROTA — A memorial service for Arlene Kaiser will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Zumbrota, with the Rev. Gary Titusdahl officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London, Minn., at a later date.

Lillian Arlene Kaiser, 97, of Zumbrota, died Tuesday (May 12, 2009) at the Zumbrota Care Center.

She was born July 2, 1911, in Rolfe, Iowa, to Charles and Edith Ham. She graduated from Des Moines Township School in 1928 and from the University of Commerce in Des Moines in 1930. On Dec. 8, 1938, she married Arthur M. Kaiser in Rolfe. They lived in East Moline, Ill., then St. Louis Park, Minn. In 1944, they bought a farm in Kandiyohi County, Minn., near Spicer. After they sold the farm in 1973, they moved to New London.

Mrs. Kaiser was a member of Hope Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. She enjoyed making rag rugs and quilts, especially baby quilts, for the church bazaars. She was also a volunteer driver for seniors for over 10 years.

In 1997, she moved into the newly-remodeled Armory on Main apartment building in Zumbrota. She became a member of the First Congregational UCC, the Minneola Minne Moms extension home study group, and a monthly coffee group.

She is survived by two sons, Marvin (Janice) of Minneapolis and Jerry (Lou) of Zumbrota; four grandchildren, Greg Kaiser of Minneapolis, Jennifer (Tom) Anderson of New Brighton, Minn., Jonathan (Stacy) Kaiser of Troutman, N.C., and Eric Kaiser of Zumbrota; five great-grandchildren, Damion, Justice, Keira, Landon and Lillian, and a sister, Elva Tone of Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother, Eldon.

Friends may call one hour before the service at the church.