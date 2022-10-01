We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Birth Notice

A birth notice for September.

October 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Olmsted Medical Center

Sept. 25, 2022

Carla Douglas and Trevor Gifford, of Rochester, a daughter, Genevieve Carolynn Gifford.

