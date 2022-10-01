Birth Notice
A birth notice for September.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Olmsted Medical Center
Sept. 25, 2022
Carla Douglas and Trevor Gifford, of Rochester, a daughter, Genevieve Carolynn Gifford.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The crew of six line workers and mechanics from Rochester Public Utilities left Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022, along with 38 line workers, additional mechanics and support staff from 14 public utilities across Minnesota.