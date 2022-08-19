Birth Notices
Birth Notices for August
Olmsted Medical Center
August 4
Anthony and Katrina Dahlke, of Rochester, a daughter Katelynn.
August 9
Kyle and Courtney Sivesind, of Hayfield, a son Kolston Sivesind.
Falisha Polus and Richard Dalton, of Rochester, a son Elijah Allen Dalton.
