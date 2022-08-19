Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Birth Notices

Birth Notices for August

August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Olmsted Medical Center

August 4
Anthony and Katrina Dahlke, of Rochester, a daughter Katelynn.

August 9
Kyle and Courtney Sivesind, of Hayfield, a son Kolston Sivesind.

Falisha Polus and Richard Dalton, of Rochester, a son Elijah Allen Dalton.

Community
1972: North Star Bar opens with win in state tournament
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Loren Else
Community
1947: Governor speaks in St. Charles
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 18, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Loren Else
Community
1922: Enrollment growth in Rochester schools phenomenal
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
August 17, 2022 12:00 AM
By  Loren Else
Community
Deanna Hahn: Give yourself a hand!
Aug. 13 is my favorite holiday. It’s true, there isn’t much hoopla. In fact, each year I eagerly open my mailbox prepared for the cascade of cards celebrating International Left Handers Day. The next day I peek again, then sigh at the emptiness. The day after that I don’t even exert energy to lift myself from the couch.
August 16, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Deanna Hahn