During these stressful times, one of the most distressing things for some is to look at how their financial investments are faring.
Given the damage the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the world's economy, the latest investment numbers are not a pretty sight.
For financial advisers and planners, this all means calls from upset clients who need counseling more than investing guidance.
Richard Bennett, who works with Edward Jones in Rochester as a financial planner and adviser, says people all react differently, and most don't end up "on the ledge" from looking at big investment losses.
"However, it does crop up in about 3% to 5% percent of clients. I tell them that we prepared for a rainy day," he said. "This is the rainy day. We just didn't know what the headlines were going to be."
Bennett, who once studied psychology as a potential career, said it's all about how resilient clients are emotionally and how well they deal with rapidly changing circumstances. Advisers need to respond not just with numbers and plans, but "with a ton of empathy," he added.
Randy Baker, a Rochester financial advisor with Stifel, finds people are looking for information to deal with the unsettled times.
"I believe people, like the stock market, do not like uncertainty. And if you plan and strategize it should help make the bumps in the road easier to handle when they come along," he wrote this week. "Due to technology, clients are more informed than ever before, so a lot of the concerns or questions they have, they are just looking for clarification on things they read or heard."
The pandemic brought the US stock market -- and the world's economy -- to its knees in just a few weeks and has caused big losses to 401k plans and other investments.
However, Bennett reminds his clients that investing is a long-term activity that sees good and bad days.
"While this isn't out of line with what we've planned for, it's still hard to see those dollars decline in value. It's not pleasant," he said.
While clients often measure their success against a "high water mark" number, Bennett encourages them to change their perspective and look at investments in the context of their goals and timeline.
The key is not to make any dramatic changes to a long-term plan during extreme times. Adjusting plans is necessary, but changing directions can be detrimental.
Daryl Schulz manages a team of nine Stifel advisers in Rochester. While these are strong headwinds, he said his staff is up to it.
"With staff and advisers as experienced as ours, it isn’t our first market downturn. I let them do their jobs and encourage them to reach out to clients," he wrote. "We need to be the voice of reason, so I try to be that to my clients and also advisers and staff. There is always room for improvement in communication, but this too shall pass."
Schulz said they are applying the lessons learned during the housing recession.
"Realizing what seemed to emotionally help clients in the last downturn helped prepare for this one by creating a readily available cash flow reserve to provide funds for about 24 months of expected withdrawals from their savings," Schulz said.
"Investing comes down to the same principals as before, have a plan, work the plan and don’t let fear or greed get in the way of that plan."
Bennett echos that approach by encouraging clients to follow their plans and make adjustments, if needed.
"The future is uncertain. We can move from the uncertainty to what we can control," he said.