Being the “boss” or being in a leadership position is not always fun, glamorous or easy. However, many people climb the career ladder to become one.
Twenty-five years ago, as a medical transcriptionist at a local medical facility, it did not take me long to realize that sitting still and not talking for an entire shift while my fingers flew across a keyboard was just not my cup of tea. During my first review, my supervisor asked about my career goals. I looked directly at her, and I said, “I want your job.”
A little more than a year later, that goal was reached. There I sat, 25 transcriptionists who were my friends, I now had to manage. Growing up, we three kids learned to always lead by example, so that was my style of leadership. It began by transcribing at last 25% of my time. It was a rule I stuck by, as I did not want anyone to feel I had risen above them and forgotten what the job was about and entailed.
Years later, in a different career, through job transitions and hard work, another leadership position emerged. One where I was leading orientations, training, facilitating meetings, and supervising various positions. Still, I found it difficult to sometimes not be the friend I wanted to be due to the position I had.
Over the past decade, a newer style of management and leadership has emerged, which is pretty darn close to the style I enjoyed yet kind of worked against having.
Affiliative leadership attempts to appeal to employees’ emotions and displays a desire to connect and bond with their colleagues and work environments. These types of managers lead through positive reinforcement, with their goal of making team members feel supported, heard and valued.
What style of leader are you? Do you fit the qualities of an affiliative leader? According to Taylor Tobin, these qualities include:
Empathy: Affiliative leaders have the ability to approach work issues and concerns with an open-minded perspective.
Patience: These leaders tend to prioritize the happiness and satisfaction of employees over the company’s need for efficiency and precision. For example, rather than bluntly telling an employee their work doesn’t meet standards, an affiliative manager communicates this message in a nurturing manner, so the employee never feels abandoned, even when mistakes are made.
Commitment to conflict resolution: Affiliative leaders take pride in harmonious team dynamics and tend to have a clear plan in place for handling disagreements or personality conflicts. They try to get to the emotional root of these problems and resolve them on a personal level rather than professional.
Flexibility: Instead of laying down a strict, rigid path for employees, these managers are willing and eager to explore alternatives and work closely with their team members to ensure solutions can be found.
Strong communication skills: With so much emphasis on the comfort and well being of their employees, their communication skills are well-honed and developed. They balance their support and kindness with the needs of their company to get tasks accomplished, so they are remarkable communicators.
There are specific advantages to this leadership style with a lot to like. Employee morale improves. Workers feel valued, respected and empowered. Trust grows and bonds are forged. There is little micromanagement. And they feel invested in their work and company when this style of leader is at the helm.
If you feel you are an affiliative leader but not always, that is entirely OK. There are about six professionally described leadership styles, and it is quite possible you fit in to more than one. And if you can do that and do it well, your path to success is on its way.