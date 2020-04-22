Dear Dave: Needless to say, my employees and fellow managers are very nervous and afraid during this pandemic. I am also afraid, because the future is so uncertain. However, I am doing my best to appear stoic and in control.
Many of my employees are working from home and I know they are happy to have a job. But when I read their messages, I can tell they are very nervous about the future. I don’t want to appear phony, but what can I do to help them, and myself, through all of the uncertainty? — C
Dear C: Thank you for being such a caring manager. I am certain many managers are losing emotional control right now and they don’t mind sharing their grief with their staff. Just when employees need some encouragement, the managers they are turning to for help have turned to mush.
Everywhere you turn there are people who have that “I am afraid” look in their eyes. Everyone you know on social media is scared -- a good reason to use the Web less. We don’t feel in control, and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Everything is changing, and quickly. And it doesn’t necessarily feel short-term. So, as you decide what to do, remember, your employees are looking to you to bring some assurance that -- maybe someday [soon] -- we can get back to some sense of normalcy.
During stressful and uncertain times, it’s normal to feel anxious and afraid. It’s also easy to inundate each other with anxiety and fear. My friends and colleagues have sent me way too many “alarmist” articles that discuss how bad things are and how bad things will be. Trust me, I know things are tough, but we don’t need to keep rubbing it in each other’s faces. How about just talking to each other calmly and rationally without warning each other about our need to get in line for a ventilator.
To be clear, I am not avoiding reality; I am just asking that we share things with each other besides just talking about that [damn] germ. To start, we can cut down on how often and where we take part in places where fear feeds on itself. The biggest culprits are social media, cable news, and terrified conversations with friends and coworkers. I, personally, know who is going to ring my bell about some big setback in our war on the “germ.” I know what they are going to say, and I know how they want me to feel. You know what? – I avoid those people.
Now, I know we can’t always pick whom we work with or who leads us or even whom we lead. But we can choose how we want to talk to these folks and how we want to digest or avoid what the most frenzied people have to say to us. The best leaders employ wellness practices that help them build resilience and positivity, and they pass it on to others – especially their employees. These leaders don’t break out the pom poms and build a pep fest, but they talk with their employees often and do it calmly.
Be the leader others need
It is so wonderful that we have medical and public health leaders that are working as hard as they can to control the spread of the “germ” and we of course must listen to them and heed their advice. That is their job and their passion and God bless these people. However, if you are not a healthcare professional yourself, you must make it clear to your staff that smart people are doing smart things and that your employees must do what they do best -– their job! But they must practice “Social Distancing” and respect peoples’ comfort zones.
As the germ does what it does and health professionals try to stop the contagion, you and your employees must be experts in ways that manage a different type of contagion – fear and anxiety. If we let it run rampant, things will only get worse. Stifling the negative, emotional contagion and making positive emotions spread further and faster will make us feel more prepared and in control during this frightening period.
You must be a leader of emotional intelligence. I would tell your employees that, yes, the pandemic is real, but we have work to do and people are counting on us –- not least of which is your family that is going through the same emotional difficulties that you are. The stronger you are, the stronger you can make those around you who need your emotional control and guidance. Simply, if your employees want to feel better, they must reach out and help others feel better.
All of this means we are not helpless. We have the power to do things when and where we can. We can practice social distancing, wear masks, and stay as calm as possible for our own benefit and the benefit of others. Now, that is what I call strength.