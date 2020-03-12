Dear Dave: Our manager won’t listen to us when we come to her with problems. She often tells us that she only wants to hear good news. Well, I think that is twisted thinking, because I believe she should welcome any news we can bring to her, good or bad. Our work quality and our ability to serve our customers are going downhill, and many mistakes are being made. Believe it or not, she reads your column. All I can say is, “Help!” — D
Dear D: You are so correct; good managers are [try to be] always available when their workers need them, and they believe that lingering problems will only create larger problems. I feel sorry for you and your coworkers, because it sounds like you want to get things right, but you are cut off from getting the information, advice and consideration you need to solve problems early — before they turn into larger problems.
Some managers hate it when their employees bring up uncomfortable and difficult topics. They know they hired good, smart people to help the business thrive, but they — in the back of their mind — believe the company, department, or team is already great, so they don’t want to hear things that fly in the face of these preconceived notions. Simply, they are saying to themselves — and possibly to their whole staff — “Don’t tell me things I don’t want to hear!”
Much is said in management and leadership literature, that uncovering problems and errors early is key to growth and innovation. But there are managers who cannot handle things that are not part of their “reality” so when their employees come to them for help to fix things, the managers immediately accuse them of being the problem — instead of investigating the problem that is being raised.
It is safe to say that problems make many managers uncomfortable, because they see these things as weaknesses, and they certainly do not want to be framed as inept and ineffective in their roles. Another frightening thing that many managers hate to face is the simple fact that they may not know how to fix the problems that have surfaced. So, you have two things going on here: managers who don’t want their view of reality distorted and managers who do not want to appear weak and incompetent.
When managers refuse to learn new things and decline to hear about existing and arising problems, the progress and strategy of the company will be quite limited. I guess you could call this “Ostrich Leadership,” because the manager may as well just bury his or her head in the sand – they will find comfort there.
Leading by facing reality
You are in a tough situation. I will approach your management problem with recommendations for your boss. Through these recommendations, you may discover how you can work with her weak management and persuasively offer her some implementable recommendations.
First, your manager must see the problems for what they are. Your manager must face the problems head-on and fearlessly assess of the damage they are causing. This means your manager must talk to the workers closest to the problems to get their take on what is going on and what caused the problems — and to also get their ideas about fixing them — for good.
Second – and this is a continuous task – your manager must make sure she is not constantly “shooting the messenger.” She must be receptive to all problems brought to her attention and start to work on the ones that are priorities — which ones are creating the most damage and need solutions right away. In truth, there may be many problems your boss cannot fix, so she must be willing to confer with other managers to get their ideas about solving the problems.
Third, she must do her best to create a culture that is “safe for thinking.” She can do this by forming “idea groups” that focus on one significant, nagging problem at a time. She can also do this by asking for reports and news about what is happening on the floors and behind the doors. Also, she can do this by holding open forums where updates are presented by workers and your coworkers have a chance to explain what they know and see. Basically, she is getting the stories behind the news and being serious about finding “whole solutions” — not just band-aid fixes.
In conclusion, your manager must be willing to assess situations early, get employees involved in problem-solving, not be embarrassed that problems have emerged, and notice and thank those who are working hard to make the department stronger and more productive. If accomplished, she will be noticed, too — by her leadership.