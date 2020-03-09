Women make up less than 29 percent of the craft beer workers in the U.S.
But on Sunday morning at Little Thistle, women outnumbered men nine-to-two in the brewhouse.
For most batches of beer brewed at Little Thistle, head brewer Steve Finnie works alone. By participating in International Women’s Brew Day Sunday, Finnie had extra help. He and brewery CEO Dawn Finnie invited the female staff members to assist brewing Little Thistle's latest IPA. Steve Finnie welcomed the help. Staff who normally serve the beer welcomed the opportunity.
“I’ve learned about the process and heard about it, but when I actually see and do it myself, it makes it a more authentic experience,” said Krissa Foegen, a Little Thistle staff member.
Ashley Logsdon said she wants to be able to give brewery tours some day. The Sunday brew gave her a better perspective of the process, she said.
“I think it’s vital to understand the process of working in the brewery,” she said. “I think it will help being able to see the whole process.”
The day started for staff at 8 a.m., and the brew carried over into taproom hours Sunday. The process can be loud, a bit messy and chaotic when customers are at the brewery.
“We typically don’t brew during this time of day,” Finnie said.
However, International Women’s Day fell on Sunday, and weekends work for staff members who have other full-time jobs.
Foegen said she was impressed by the intricacies of the process.
“All the little details that go into making a good beer — that’s something that’ll stick with me,” she said.
A 2014 study found that women made up about 29 percent of craft brewery workers. That year, leaders in the male-dominated industry and the female brewery worker advocacy group, Pink Boots Society, launched an initiative to bring more women into the brewery.
Steve and Dawn Finnie gave the staff an overview of the process in the morning.
One staff member asked how the grain is removed from the mash tun after the sugars are extracted from it.
“You stick around and you’ll find out,” Steve Finnie said. “It’s a pain in the rear end to get rid of all that stuff.”
Steve then put the staff to work.
“It’s fun to have the help,” Finnie said.
While staff said they benefited from the brew day knowledge, Finnie said he thinks the experience will help the brewery as well.
“Allowing the ladies, the female staff, to work with this and learn the process, they’re getting knowledge for interest sake and knowledge for when they’re behind the bar,” he said.
Eventually, each staff member will have a brew day. From there, maybe someday their own beer?
“If I made my own beer, my parents would be so proud,” Foegen said.