Pat Carroll feels surrounded by impending construction.
“Is it too far gone that we can’t address things like these bike lanes?” the owner of Carroll’s Corn asked.
The bike lane project is proposed for north of the Kahler Grand Hotel, where Carroll has been selling popcorn on the subway level since 2001.
He fears the bike lanes will further reduce parking options for customers, while also causing conflicts with deliveries.
At the street level, Natalie Victoria, owner of Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar, has already seen the impact of construction and parking limitations.
“The local people have 100 percent abandoned downtown,” she said.
As projects reduce potential on-street parking, even if it’s only a few spots, she said it creates a belief that options don’t exist, despite space available in nearby parking ramps.
“Once they lose the perception of parking, where you can get right in and right out, it feels like a whole different world,” she said.
The Center Street bike lanes designed to connect to the first phase of a proposed bike and pedestrian loop aren’t the only project slated to start this year.
Work on the Destination Medical Center Heart of the City project will eventually bring changes on the other three sides of the Kahler Hotel, once all the phases are complete. Work in the first phase is likely to start in April.
DELAYS SEEN
Both projects are seeing some delay.
The $1.3 million start of the City Loop project, which includes east-west bike lanes on Center Street and north-south bike lanes on Third and Fourth avenues, as well as traffic signal upgrades and other infrastructure, was put on hold to ensure construction bids meet DMC expectations. It could be considered by the Rochester City Council next week.
At the same time, seven of eight bids for the Heart of the City project were rejected last week when they exceeded budget expectations. The work was estimated at $9.2 million, but construction bids totaled $13 million.
The single approved bid was nearly $673,000 over the initial estimated $2.7 million budget for utility work, but the added cost is largely being covered by city sewer and storm funds to keep the project on pace to start next month and cover the cost of infrastructure not directly linked to the DMC project. .
The lack of other confirmed bids leaves the overall construction timeline uncertain, which causes concerns for surrounding businesses.
“We’re sitting here waiting,” said Tangerine owner Joan Blakley-McCoy, who will see work happening outside of her First Avenue Southeast business.
Blakley-McCoy said she’s already taking steps to ensure customers will be able to find her business through construction by having signs and other items created to catch visitors’ eyes.
It’s an effort rooted in past experience
“I’ve been here long enough to be through two remodels,” she said, adding that business dried up when First Avenue sidewalks were renovated and when the Peace Plaza saw its last upgrade, which officially wrapped up in 2008.
NEW APPROACH
Josh Johnsen, Rochester’s project manager for the Heart of the City remodel, said he’s hoping similar experiences won’t be seen.
The city and the DMC Economic Development Agency have created a program they’re calling Business Forward, which aims to ensure businesses remain viable during the construction, which could extend into 2022 for the first phase surrounding the east side of Peace Plaza.
Patrick Seeb, DMC EDA’s director of economic development and placemaking, recently told the DMC Corp. board that the Business Forward efforts involve being “intentional about the construction process that minimizes the disruption to the local businesses and property owners in that area.”
Johnsen said city and DMC staff, along with design consultants, reached out to 40 to 50 businesses to discuss concerns. Some chose to meet with the team and others did not reply, but Johnsen said business needs and expectations have been heard.
Carroll, however, said it often appears that such input is disregarded in an effort to proceed with existing plans. He cited several discussions with city and DMC officials that appeared positive at the time but later seemed to be forgotten.
“It just seems like nobody cares,” he said. “Of course, we care and other businesses care.”
Holly Masek, executive director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance, said Carroll’s view isn’t uncommon among some longtime business owners.
“There’s a lot of visible construction, and all signs point to more construction,” she said of the unease some businesses face.
At the same time, she voiced hope for the city’s changing approach to construction as it surrounds the downtown businesses. She said the focus on maintaining access to businesses is crucial and should have been in place a long time ago.
“I’ve never lived in a city where a construction site hasn’t been required to keep a walkway around it,” she said, adding that it’s important to maintain vitality downtown.
The effort, however, isn’t coming without added cost.
INCREASED EXPENSE
Seeb and Johnson said the requirements of the Business Forward strategy, which includes shorter construction days to accommodate surrounding hotels, means added cost and time. They estimate construction bills will come in 8 percent to 9 percent higher than a standard project.
For that, businesses will receive weekly updates and ongoing opportunities to provide feedback as the work continues.
R.T. Rybak, chairman of the DMCC board and former Minneapolis mayor, said the extra effort is crucial for downtown.
“Having lived through, unfortunately, a few situations with a construction project where businesses went out of business, this is really important,” he said.
Additionally, he said the added expense is worth it.
“It costs a lot more to fill a vacant storefront,” he said.
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who serves as the DMCC board vice chairwoman, agreed, adding that the Peace Plaza and surrounding area is a gathering place for many in the community and shortcuts should be avoided.
“This is where we should be spending the money if it’s going to cost more,” she said.
Johnsen said work is being done to identify revisions that could save money without lessening the impact. They include the potential for widening a standard walkway and reducing pavers with lettering planned for one of the art installations.
“We’re doing things that aren’t going to be noticeable,” he said.
At the same time, he said it’s likely the project will need to return to the DMCC board to seek more state funds to complete the first phase.
FUTURE EXPECTATIONS
Despite lingering concerns among business owners, some also show a desire to see what comes on the other side of construction.
Kahler Hotel is moving forward with a planned Olde Brick House Irish pub on its southwest corner, which received approval for a liquor license last week, and Victoria said she expects changes, along with plans to increase Mayo Civic Center activity, will help spur future business.
“I think the future will be great, but we have to invigorate downtown. We need to get local people to come downtown.” she said.
Rybak suggested local residents shouldn’t wait, if they want to see local businesses remain in the Heart of the City.
“We have to make a call out to the whole city,” he said, encouraging residents to visit businesses and restaurants during construction. “This is everyone’s responsibility.”