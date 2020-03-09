Construction bids for the first phase of redesign around Rochester’s Peace Plaza will be sought with an estimated $16.3 million price tag.

Shane Coen of Coen + Partners, the primary consultant on Rochester’s Heart of the City sub-district project, said the goal is to increase the interaction on the street level.

The vision for Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City subdistrict continues to unfold.

As part of the Destination Medical Center effort, up to $1.6 million in state DMC funds have been earmarked for the bike lane project, which is expected to cover the cost.

An open house Tuesday gathered ideas on a Rochester bike-lane project planned for Third and Fourth avenues on the west side of Broadway, as well as 12 blocks of Center Street.

New DMC projects prepare to start

Work on the first phases of two Destination Medical Center projects are slated to start this summer.

The Heart of the City reconstruction and the City Loop project are expected to see their first physical developments.

HEART OF THE CITY

The Heart of the City project will start with reconstruction at the east end of Peace Plaza, as well as two blocks of First Avenue Southeast. The alley on the east end of the plaza is also expected to see changes.

So far, only the utility work, which includes realignment with the Shops at University Square and along Second Street, has been approved. The $3.4 million bid was over the project estimate, but additional city storm and sewer utility funds were committed to get the project started.

New bids for the remaining seven projects will be sought.

In addition to the utility work, the first phase of the Heart of the City project is expected to include:

• Upgrades to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards

• The addition of an adjustable shallow pool near the existing Peace Fountain

• Tree plantings in the plaza and along First Avenue

• A reduction of 35 on-street parking spaces to 17, with all considered handicap accessible

• The addition of public art, lighting and new seating areas throughout the space

CITY LOOP

The planned City Loop seeks to create an enhanced pedestrian walkway and protected bikeway throughout downtown, in an effort to provide commuting options, as well as encourage activity in the DMC district.

While still a concept, a proposal created by designers at Rochester-based SEH depicts an outer 3.15 mile loop with three interior loops.

The first of the proposed loops to be constructed is expected to create buffered bike lanes along Third and Fourth Avenues, providing north and south routes through downtown.

With the loop, Rochester Public Works staff also has proposed similar bike lanes on Center Street, connecting Fourth Avenue Northwest to Mayo Park Drive, east of the Zumbro River.

The Center Street proposal is an alteration to the SEH plan, which has the City Loop using Second Street for east and west travel.

Rochester City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said the Center Street lanes are the most feasible east-west segment for bike traffic, but they are not considered part of the future City Loop. Work on a bicycle master plan later this year is expected to consider future connections.

The work related to the project’s $1.3 million bid goes beyond adding bike lanes.

“We do have physical construction that will occur at some of the intersections, including some pretty significant work in the intersection with Civic Center Drive to more safely get pedestrians and bicyclists across that intersection,” Dombrovski said.

The work will also involve minor storm sewer revisions and signal systems revisions along the route.