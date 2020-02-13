Dear Dave: I often hear people talk about how close they are with their co-workers and how they can share just about anything. Where I work, I feel like I am in a box and I have no interaction with my co-workers. I am not sure if management wants us to be so isolated, or if nobody has come up with ways for us to feel like we are part of a team. I want more than just my job; I want to be part of a group of people who believe in our mission and work together to produce results. Do you have thoughts on this?
Dear W: Your thoughts about creating a culture of closeness among your co-workers are on the mark and I fully support your trying to bring a sense of passion and purpose [as a team] to your work. Like you, I have a firm desire to feel like I am part of a dedicated group that gets things done together and solves problems together.
We are humans, after-all, and we crave contact and closeness with other people such as our co-workers. Granted, there are those co-workers who seem to say or show that they just want to be left alone; however, even these employees need a certain amount of interaction, and, to some extent, want to believe they are part of a force that gets things done … right and on time.
I believe a culture of caring and sharing is mandatory for organizations to build and nurture. The “team approach” cannot be beat and teams create “synergy” – achieved when the output of the group working together far exceeds the sum of the people working independently. Not only are the results greater, but the sense of being part of a close-knit team makes people believe they have co-workers they can talk to and commiserate with; that there are people to go to who have knowledge and expert opinions; and they know people who can get things moving when needed.
Studies show time and again that “remote workers” (telecommuters, working from home) like their independence and autonomy, but they also need to be “brought in” to the company every so often to prevent their succumbing to “cabin fever” and to revitalize their sense of being part of things much greater than themselves.
When I managed salespeople who spent their week alone, going from customer to customer and driving a zillion miles, they could not wait to come to sales meetings so they could talk to their peers, vent their emotions a bit, and even party [appropriately – yea, right]. As a team, they knew what each other was going through, and they all had things to say about their experiences that week.
Simply, we are communal beings and crave closeness and the well-being that we receive from being part of a flock of other like-minded and even diverse-thinking human beings. Managers who do not feed this communal need are missing out on the output and pride that teams can possess — thus, producing better products and services and believing in and helping each other.
What you could do
First, think about and write down why you feel isolated and how this isolation is hindering your sense of belonging and the ability to gain ideas and insights from people who may even be seated in a cubicle next to you. Don’t mention that your actual work is being inhibited, because an incompetent boss may label you as a wimp and a weak player. I would sincerely tell your boss that meeting and working together as a team – even once a week – will help you and your co-workers focus on and eliminate common problems.
Another idea – and this may be more non-threatening to narrow-minded bosses – is to produce an “approved” [by management] weekly or bi-weekly newspaper (electronic document) that everyone in your unit can contribute to. Stories about individual and team successes, ideas about doing things better, articles from experts who may help your work, and company and department news could be part of the newspaper. My caution is that your work on this newspaper must not – in any way – detract from your job expectations. It can be worked on before or after work and contributions can be sent to each other through email or a site that you have developed.
Finally, if your thoughts and ideas are going nowhere – and there is the possibility that some co-workers just want to bow out and not be a part of the “community” – I would ask your willing co-workers to meet somewhere such as a bar (not original, but still effective), at lunch, a bowling alley, or even some quiet place where you can just talk to each other. You have that right and even the worst managers cannot stop those outside assemblies.