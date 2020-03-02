When the weather forecast predicts a blizzard, Minnesotans swarm grocery stores like locusts to stock up on milk, bread, eggs and other essentials.
Frightening predictions about the spreading outbreak of the coronavirus-driven respiratory illness COVID-19 is hitting the "blizzard warning" preparation button for many area shoppers.
"We've definitely had an increase in sales of commodity foods, like rice, canned foods and water," said Tim Mowery, assistant general manager of Rochester's Costco discount warehouse store.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. However, fears spurred by the four deaths in Washington state and the continued spread of the virus around the world has some in Med City worried about what might be coming.
For Hunt's Pharmacy & Drugs in Northwest Rochester, the hot item has been face masks.
"A ton of people are coming in for masks ... The first two people in the door this morning were looking for them," said Hunt's owner, Philip Hommerding. "We sold out of many of them last week. We're ordering everything we can get our hands on."
Infectious disease experts say face masks won't help prevent people from catching the virus. However, face masks can prevent sick people from spreading the virus. Workers in health care facilities are urged to wear masks to prevent passing along the virus.
Overall, the shoppers at Hunt's have not seemed panicked or desperate.
"We haven't had any mass hysteria yet," Hommerding said.
Rochester's north Target store also saw a shopper surge spurred by COVID-19 fears.
"We sold out of a lot over the weekend," one manager said.
Shoppers loaded up on cold medicine, hand sanitizer, soap, and more general items, such as garbage bags and paper products.