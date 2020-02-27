Dear Dave: I am writing to you about a problem I believe you have addressed before: Why does the culture of a company, or even a department, often become so negative and defeatist? Where I work, there is nothing but grumbling, attacks on people — especially on management — and beliefs that the work being done is not that important. There is also so much talk about our jobs being replaced by robots some day and our job security is a joke. I try my best to not add to this negative thinking. Do you have any advice for me? — W
Dear W: Your problem can be found in just about every company. Negativity is spread by negative people who are unhappy and don’t want anyone else to be happy. Plus, these same people are scared to death about their future with the company — and that they will be replaced in a “New York minute” by automation — so they circulate anything they can find or dream up to make others frightened, too. I guess misery loves company.
In all honesty, I know that automation is being implemented by a lot of companies trying to cut down on their most expensive resource — their people. We hear stories about robots and computer programs that make the intelligence and the work of the average employee seem like there is no contest at all.
Your fearmonger coworkers are not only frightened by automation, but they want to make sure everyone else is frightened and on edge, too. I admire your desire to learn how to manage your feelings and emotions amidst all of the threatening rants you are subjected to. I feel bad for your weaker coworkers who will have the bejeepers scared out of them, because someone told them they won’t be around for long. Fearmongers prey on these types of folks, and they almost love to see these folks in agony.
The good news about organizations is that they are stocked with plenty of purpose-driven, skilled people. The bad news is, these same organizations are also stocked with cynical, skilled people. In other words, being talented in a particular craft does not guarantee that you will be smart, driven, fearless, and positive when you work. Those things come [slowly] with experience, but they also come with emotional control – dare I say, emotional intelligence.
In all my time in business, I met and did business with so many truly gifted people who knew how to do business while making you feel welcomed and respected. If there were problems, they found answers. If someone was badmouthing the work or the company, they would not fall victim to these attacks. They did their jobs and held their heads up. Of course, they checked out vicious rumors, but they gave their fact-checking the scrutiny it deserved and then went about their business with positive attitudes.
Their presence made vulnerable, frightened workers look to them as rocks of strength and emotional control. That’s how effective cultures are produced.
Try this
I think you should develop a sense of reason and calmness as you work and be a role model who is not jumpy, nervous or anxious every time someone reports a setback. Employ critical thinking and ask questions like, where did this news come from and how do we know if it is true? You will probably be left alone, because you will be considered to not be any fun. And that is your goal.
Also, talk to those who have been made nervous about unsubstantiated news. It is easy to pick out these people, because they will have a look of terror in their eyes and an expression of, “please help me.” These folks need a leader who can tell them, “let’s sit down and look at facts — or the lack of them.”
Finally, yes, there might be some truth in what the fearmongers are saying. However, you will never know the facts and the severity of the news until you check things out. Gather your close coworkers and those who have been “blown-away by gossip” and start becoming analysts of information rather than victims of contrived chaos. Check things out with cool heads and strong hearts.