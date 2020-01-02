Dear Dave: My manager says that she truly trusts us to do our work without her interference, but the truth is, she is always stepping in to check or change something, and my teammates and I feel like we certainly are not empowered to do our work on our own. We never say anything, because we are afraid that she will become angered and interfere even more.
How can we prove to her that we are capable and willing to do our work? – R
Dear R: I see your problem as one where your boss cannot keep her hands out of your responsibilities and is moving ever closer to that term we all hate, “micromanagement.”
Telling you that you are empowered is certainly not the same as actually being empowered – where you are ready, willing and able to do your work on your own.
A manager might attend a seminar or read a management book that discusses empowerment, but knowledge about the term is not the same as allowing people to feel good about their work, and motivating them to always approach and perform all work with a spirit of achievement and ownership.
My view of empowerment has a few vital moving parts:
- Workers must be trained and capable of performing the work
- Resources must be available to help workers implement their tasks.
- The manager must truly believe that empowering employees is the best means to achieve success.
If any one of these three things is missing, employees will become discouraged and fail.
A culture of empowerment is the best environment to possess, and it can be done if empowerment is truly lived every day. Yes, there are times when the manager must step in to make sure workers are on the right path. And new workers cannot become fully empowered until managers believe the training wheels can come off. However, competent, motivated employees should be trusted to do their jobs.
Empowerment is 'letting go'
I don’t want to give the impression here that only managers can produce an empowered environment. All stakeholders – inside and outside of the company – must support the creation of “the empowered company.”
For example, I think customers can become quite confused and disappointed if empowered workers produce lousy products. The company cannot tout the fact that its workers are skilled, ready, and able to produce excellence if they are not.
It doesn’t matter how many brilliant slogans and mission statements there are if the fact is, the company does not have its empowerment act together.
For you, I would work as smartly and as capably as possible. I would perform quality work, and have it done on time. I would also communicate with your manager as much as possible –
without becoming a pest – to show that you are interested in learning more from her about what she perceives to be true, quality performance. I am not saying that you should patronize her; rather, I am suggesting that she will never be able to fully empower you if she believes there is no dialogue between you two.
I would also embrace the fact that some of your coworkers are ready for full empowerment and some are not. Your manager cannot wave a magic wand, and everyone is amazing, smart, industrious, capable and able to produce quality work completely on their own. Workers must be ready, and they must prove they are ready to be empowered.
In addition, employee empowerment should not mean that employees disregard the value of teamwork by becoming “task mavericks” and so independently empowered, that the power of their team is lost. This is a tough balancing act for managers. They may want to prepare workers for their responsibilities – and empower them to get busy and do their work – but they do not want workers to just be independent contributors, thereby losing the synergy that only teams can create.
I suggest that you approach your manager in a friendly and prepared way, asking her how you can learn more about performing your work more effectively. Let her play the role of a teacher rather than a tyrant. I believe most managers like to be educators and teach important skills to staff members. Be serious about your learning and ask her how you can apply what you have learned and establish checkpoints where she can assess your progress. I think this is a smart and mature way to achieve empowerment.
Finally, managers have a lot to do, and they want and need to achieve tough goals. Give your manager reasons to trust you so she can spend more time developing plans and motivating you and your teammates, instead of feeling a need to intervene and do your work.