Dear Dave: One of my work friends recently went through some very challenging health problems. He came back to work, and I could immediately see how he had changed during his time away. He used to be so excitable, but he came back calmer, quieter, and … more peaceful. I asked him about what he went through, and he said that he had “rediscovered” what really matters in his life, and that he was going to do his best to be more ethical, forgiving, patient, and less judgmental of people at work. Do we need to go through experiences such as what my friend endured to finally become respectful, ethical, and kind coworkers? – B
Your story of your friend’s “Scroogelike” transformation is something that should teach every one of us about being good people to good – and dare I say, even bad – people. I think every one of us has had our “bell rung” during our work and personal lives, and it became amazingly clear to us that we needed to stop acting and thinking the way we normally did, and to realize that cheating a customer out of a dollar, or spreading lies about coworkers to get ahead, just do not matter and there are better things we can do.
The problem is, we forget – or we choose to forget – about our desire to lead ethical lives. We forget about our promises to ourselves about being better people. And we forget about our core values and how precious they are to us.
If we don’t keep ethical decision-making at the forefront of our thinking and behaviors, we may lie to ourselves and “conveniently forget” about the “personal ethical contracts” we created with ourselves – especially if our lives were spinning out of control. We may even say to ourselves, “You know: my [unethical] life wasn’t that bad and I’m getting all bent out of shape over nothing.”
Well, I’m here to say that our principles and values can be compromised and lost quite easily and that we should not need a “bop along the side of the head” to be reminded of our commitment to “doing the right things.” If we do dodge the bullet and do not suffer the struggles our friends and coworkers might be going through, do we just believe we were fortunate and let it go, or do we use the experience to constantly remind us that we have been spared some grief and it is our obligation to reach out and help those who are suffering? Bueller? Anyone?
To be clear, I don’t think we can or should run around our workplace trying to act like the “Mother Teresa of workplace caring.” We can, however, be more sympathetic, compassionate, and understanding of the plight of both our company and our colleagues. Every one of us comes across people and situations that are screaming for help. We then have a choice: do we stand there hoping no one will see us, or do we seize the moment to do what we can to help the people involved? I think we all know the answer to this question.
Epiphanies change us
I have always been fond of the word, epiphany. To me, it is that moment when I get a sudden and striking realization of some change I need to make, some breakthrough I have made, or even something unusual I learned about. My most impactful epiphanies have often come after experiencing something that just rocked my world and made me feel vulnerable and fragile.
Often, I would dismiss the changes I needed to make, and avoid having to go through the work and effort I must endure to make the changes happen. Two things were going on: avoidance of the work of each change and a rationalization that maybe I really didn’t have to make any of the changes after all. One of my friends calls this “stinkin’ thinkin’.” Call it what you want, but I am pretty sure I and we often take the path of least resistance – because it is easiest and less messy.
In the work environment, I believe we are always looking around to see what is happening and to whom. We may write off something major [devastating] that has happened, and we are just glad that we were not negatively impacted – but it was OK that it happened to someone else. When we start thinking this way, I think it is time for us to find an epiphany to have.
It is no surprise that – yes – there certainly will be surprises. We can choose to ignore them and not learn from them, or we can use these alarms to become better people and workers. Maybe the smartest thing to do is be aware of people in need, do something to help them, and ask them to pay it forward.