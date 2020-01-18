Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA WITH COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT... WHITEOUT CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO BE REPORTED AT TIMES ACROSS OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AS NORTHWEST WINDS GUST TO NEAR 40 MPH. ELSEWHERE, AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON, WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONTINUING IN MANY AREAS. BY THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT, WIND CHILL READINGS WILL DIP TO 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO, WITH GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY. * WHAT...WIDESPREAD BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON, WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE OF CITIES AND TOWNS. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH INTO LATE AFTERNOON. WIND CHILL READINGS TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING OF 25 TO 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 6 PM. WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM THROUGH NOON SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED VISIBILITY, PARTICULARLY FOR OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS OUTSIDE OF TOWNS. WIND CHILLS OF 25 TO 30 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 15 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING OR BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT VERY COLD AIR AND STRONG WINDS WILL COMBINE TO GENERATE LOW WIND CHILLS. THIS WILL RESULT IN FROST BITE AND LEAD TO HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTDOORS, MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&