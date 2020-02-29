Job burnout.
It is real and, to many, debilitating. Personally, I do not believe job burnout has ever affected me, but being in staffing for many years, I have seen it reach many job seekers looking to change careers or employers.
Job burnout is a type of work-related stress where one reaches a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that involves a loss of personal identity and reduces one’s sense of accomplishments. In fact, some experts believe conditions such as long-term depression can stem from job burnout.
Not only can job burnout affect mental health, it can also affect physical health.
When asked, “What is the worst thing about being or feeling burned out about work,” differing responses were offered.
“Constantly feeling drained. I’m a creative thinker, and when I’m experiencing burnout, my creativity goes out the window.” — Brandy
“Feeling like you are in a pit, and there is no way out. And, nothing makes it better.” — Anonymous
“I get physically sick, fatigued, headaches, and digestive problems.” — Heather
“Guilt. Guilt over considering leaving, guilt over stopping to take care of yourself.” — Kristine
“You cannot untoast bread.” — Nicole
Do you feel as though you have symptoms of job burnout? Unfortunately, if you are able to answer yes to any of the following questions, you may be suffering from job burnout or a medical condition.
- Have you become cynical or critical at work?
- Do you drag yourself to work and have trouble getting started?
- Have you become irritable or impatient with co-workers, customers or clients?
- Do you lack the energy to be consistently productive?
- Do you find it hard to concentrate?
- Do you lack satisfaction from your achievements?
- Do you feel disillusioned about your job?
- Are you using food, drugs or alcohol to feel better or to simply not feel?
- Have your sleep habits changed?
- Are you troubled by unexplained headaches, stomach or bowel problems, or other physical complaints?
I found “Job Burnout” in a section of “Adult Health” on mayoclinic.org, and there are many contributing factors, such as:
- Lack of control.
- Unclear job expectations.
- Dysfunctional workplace dynamics.
- Extremes of activity.
- Lack of social support.
- Work-life imbalance.
Each of the factors in the above list do not need an explanation, especially if you are experiencing any one of those — you know how they feel.
If you are a hot-headed person who tends to quickly get angry and stop “putting up” with issues on the job, take a step back before you storm out the door and burn a bridge or two. With an open mind, there are options to consider and take action on.
Evaluate your options. Discuss specific concerns with your supervisor. Try to set goals for what must get done and what can wait.
Seek support. Support and collaboration might help you cope. If you have access to an employee assistance program, take advantage of relevant services.
Try a relaxing activity. Explore programs that can help with stress such as yoga, meditation or tai chi.
Get some exercise. Regular physical activity can help you to better deal with stress. It can also take your mind off work.
Get some sleep. Sleep restores well-being and helps protect your health.
Be mindful. Mindfulness is the act of focusing on your breath flow and being intensely aware of what you're sensing and feeling at every moment, without interpretation or judgment. In a job setting, this practice involves facing situations with openness and patience, and without judgment.
Wherever it is you work, do not ignore the symptoms of burnout. The consequences to your health are not worth it.