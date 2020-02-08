A Dodge County manufacturer is partnering with other companies to donate a concrete mixer truck valued at $200,000 for auction to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, plus three other nonprofit organizations.
Con-Tech Manufacturing, a 14-year-old firm that makes and sells cement mixer trucks, announced this week that it is donating a 2020 mixer truck with a Con-Tech BridgeKing Mixer along with Kenworth and Kenworth of Central Florida for auction at ConExpo. ConExpo is the largest construction trade show in North America.
Proceeds from the March 13 auction will be split between nonprofits including Rochester's Ronald McDonald House, the Wounded Warrior Project, Minnesota's Make-A-Wish, and St. Jude.
While standing in the Ronald McDonald parking lot, Con-Tech Sales Manager Rachel Theis explained why the decision was made to donate a truck versus making a direct financial donation to the nonprofits.
"This way, we could get the whole concrete industry involved ... We will not only be able to donate money, but also promote work that these wonderful organizations do," she said.
Dan Welsh, who owns Con-Tech with Grant McNeilus, said he is very impressed with the work that Ronald McDonald House does in providing housing for people receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic.
"We want to have a small part in helping," he said.
Con-Tech, which is based in Dodge Center, employs about 250 people in Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and California.
Welsh describes the company as the top Ready-Mix concrete mixer truck manufacturer in the U.S., leading other competitors like Oshkosh Inc.'s McNeilus trucks, also based in Dodge Center.