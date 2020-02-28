CHATFIELD — "The right hops to the right people" is the motto of Chatfield-based Civil Sass Hops, operated by married co-owners and farmers Abbey and Jacob Sass. And for them, the right people are their neighbors in Fillmore County.
High startup costs and cold winters make Minnesota one of the most difficult states in which to raise hops. Because hops are mainly grown in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, the United States Department of Agriculture only reports hops statistics for those states.
But a 2018 survey from Hop Growers of America showed that Minnesota harvested roughly 120 acres of hops that year, a leap from 2014 when HGA reported the state at only 20 total acres.
"You have to have a bullish mind to get into this," Jacob Sass said of growing hops. "In order to be a player within the brewing industry, you have to just keep moving forward."
The couple is confident they can continue to make strides. Things came together for them in the first two years after they harvested their first hops. And so far, everyone they've met in the craft beer community in Fillmore County has been eager to collaborate and help them succeed.
"We've been very fortunate and happy to work with people who are equally excited to work with us," he said.
Civil Sass Hops struck its first partnership with Karst Brewing in Fountain, less than 10 miles from their hops yard. The brewery was just beginning to sell their beer at the same time Civil Sass was ready to commercially sell hops.
"It's like we both just immediately knew that the success of one of us would mean the success of the other," Jacob Sass said of the partnership with Karst.
Eric Luoma and his wife, Sandra, are the owners of Karst Brewing, which opened on Memorial Day weekend of 2017. Eric said they began using freshly picked hops from Civil Sass not long after.
"Fresh and wet hops, that they picked off the vine," said Luoma of the first hops used from Civil Sass. "And we brewed with those hops for a while, and had a release party that went over really well."
It led Luoma to create the Karst signature IPA, made from whole cone hops, called Top of the Trail. It was based off the fresh hop recipe of 2017, he said. Karst Brewing now hosts a release party every year celebrating that first one.
The brewery even once hosted a hop picking contest, said Luoma, laughing at the memory of vines being brought to Fountain so that customers could form teams and race to pick them.
"It's definitely a pain," Luoma said of hops picking. "We got volunteers the first year, but not after that."
The relationship between Karst Brewing and Civil Sass allowed the Luomas to witness the couple's quick growth.
"Karst was the start of it all," said Jacob Sass. "And it's been really neat year after year to catch up and see how things have been progressing."
In 2018, Civil Sass began to pelletize its hops, making them easier to use.
"They went from mechanically picking to now getting their own picker," said Luoma. "They're really building their infrastructure to do more and more at the hop yard."
Civil Sass harvested its first single acre of hops in August 2017. The operation will be expanded to three acres and nine varieties in the next harvest, Abbey Sassy said.
Depending on the variety, she said they're looking to raise 1,600 to 2,000 pounds of hops per acre.
"That gives us the ability to provide a good range of variety for the scale of breweries we're working with," she said.
Most of the popular varieties of hops, or ones considered to have the best potential, are trademarked by private entities, meaning they are not available to every grower. But a continued interest in craft brewing as well as hops production has led to the rise of smaller operations like Civil Sass, which has the ability to respond to specific local market needs.
Moving up
Abbey Sass said the couple has been diligent in the last two years to "fully flesh out" the operation.
"The next piece is making sure we have the ability to provide enough quantity and quality to make our brewers look at us year-round and know they have a solid partner," Jacob Sass said.
He said that Civil Sass will soon gain a "huge part of the value chain," with a processing barn now under construction.
The couple said the price tag for the new building was "large enough," but it will include a harvester and a heated dryer, both pieces they've had to outsource in the past.
Adding to what Civil Sass is able to do on-site and offering nearly a double-digit number of varieties will make a convincing case of their ability.
'Every beer has to have hops'
Development in craft brewing in Fillmore County mushroomed right after Civil Sass started business in Chatfield.
There are now three breweries: Karst Brewing in Fountain, PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield and Trout City Brewing in Preston, And, there are plans for another brewer in Lanesboro to open in the near future.
At PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, which opened at the start of this year, there are four beers already on tap that use 100 percent Civil Sass Hops. Karst Brewing has five different beers its brewed using hops from Civil Sass. And two Rochester breweries — Kinney Creek and Little Thistle — carry beer selections with recipes built around the flavor of Abbey and Jacob's hops.
Whether it's creating different types of beers or a different kind of atmosphere, every brewery opens for a different reason, said Abbey Sass. But "every beer has to have hops in it", she said.
"One brewer doing things differently completely changes a profile of a beer with the same type of hops in it," said Jacob Sass, meaning that one beer made with hops grown by Civil Sass doesn't automatically taste like another beer made with the same hops.
Civil Sass prides themselves on being a "connector piece between multiple breweries," connecting with as many local brewers that they can.
In it together
Andy Bisek, co-owner of Trout City Brewing in Preston with his wife, Anita, said that when they were opening their brewpub they "took the easiest source" for hops and ordered them online. But they said they'd be reaching out to Civil Sass for hops after they used up all their current supply, which Andy said will be soon.
It's not lost on the Biseks that they are the only Fillmore County brewery not using hops from Civil Sass. But Eric Luoma said there's no ill-will.
Behind the Trout City bar, Andy Bisek said he often asks patrons, "Have you guys been to Chatfield or Fountain, or the distillery in Harmony?" He also said that when they were starting their endeavor, they never heard a person say that Fillmore County didn't need another brewery.
"We've seen tremendous support from locals and people in the area," he said on a recent Sunday, squinting from the sun coming through the stained glass of the taproom filled with guests.
Anita Bisek chimed in to say that the local breweries weren't concerned with competing as they were with "complimenting each other — each with our own personality".
"We're all very supportive of each other," she said. "Sometimes on a Sunday when we close, Karst is still open, so we'll close and drive up there to have a beer and visit."
For generations ahead
Jacob Sass said it means a lot to him that their operation is on land that has been in their family for three generations.
"They've been extremely supportive and even more excited," he said of his family and the hops operation.
He said they saw it as a new challenge and an interesting one.
"You wouldn't believe the amount of farmers you can get scratching their heads and kicking the dirt out there trying to figure out what we're doing," he said.
It's even been fun for the "local equipment dealers getting to play with new types of equipment when you're building an 18-foot trellis," said Sass.
Abbey Sass said that growing hops will give the family a better chance of transitioning the farm through future generations because it "sets ourselves up for innovation and diversification."
"We know we have to look back and answer to the generation before us, but also the generations after us," Jacob Sass said. "It is a big, conscious move that we have made to partner our farm with the local community here."
With the local beer industry enamored with Civil Sass, Abbey and Jake Sass can feel confident in their business.
