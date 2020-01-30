Dear Dave: I just came from another meeting where the same people spoke the most and only their ideas were used by our manager. I know that many of my co-workers and I have some pretty good ideas that we would like to present. But when we start to speak, we are immediately run over by the most vocal employees. We have mostly given up presenting our ideas. One of my co-workers told me, “Hey, even if we can present our ideas, they won’t go anywhere anyway.” Please write about this problem, so managers can read it. — T
Dear T: Your inability to be heard at meetings and your belief that your ideas won’t be used anyway are not uncommon problems – I think all of us have seen the “meeting bullies” at work. Plus, your manager does not appear to know how to bring out the ideas of more than a select few and this only makes the problems worse. I will provide my thoughts on this issue in the hope that managers can take away a few meeting nuggets.
How meetings are handled – and if managers make the effort to run inclusive meetings where all attendees can be heard – will have direct impact on the culture of a company. Ideally, meetings are a gathering of minds that work on both problems and opportunities. Good meetings allow attendees to discuss innovative ideas, make well-reasoned decisions, and provide every member an opportunity to present a view that can mature the thinking of the group.
I have organized and led numerous meetings during my many years in management. And I am not going to say that I did not make mistakes or that meetings are easy to assemble and lead – they are not. There are many moving parts and all meeting members must – fundamentally – know the purpose of the meeting as well as come to the meeting prepared to discuss agenda items. This means that those attending the meeting should do any assigned homework beforehand so the meeting can run efficiently and smoothly.
Good meeting planners cover a mountain of different details such as contacting attendees, agenda setting, time management, conflict resolution, decision-making, and problem-solving. Also, those invited may say, “Oh, crap! Another worthless meeting!” Somehow, the meeting planner must motivate attendees to appreciate the purpose of the meeting – or at least not dread attending it.
Model good meeting practices
As I do so often – and by now many may be tired of reading this – I blame managers for not enforcing the rule that all meeting members must be respectful of the opinions and ideas of others. Simply, meeting managers must tactfully and respectfully limit the endless rants of a select few and open-up the discussion for all to contribute.
To do this, meeting managers must “read the room” and measure the amount of time certain members take to endlessly make themselves be heard. Then, the managers should draw out the less-vocal members to be heard. The managers can simply ask what others have to say, possibly even ask members directly for their thoughts [without embarrassing them], or the manager can go around the table soliciting views from everyone.
It is interesting that one research study reveals that women are often uncomfortable speaking up and are more than twice as likely to be interrupted in group dialogue – especially in male-dominated companies. Another study reveals that men from minority groups also experience these same problems. Accordingly, if organizations fail to eliminate these problems, women and minorities will always be treated like “second-class employees,” and, in turn, creativity and innovation will suffer. The simple truth is that the meeting environment must be one where “it is safe to think and contribute.”
At the start of the meeting, managers should summarize the meeting guidelines, rules, and expectations. Further, the manager must clearly let people know they can speak openly and offer dissenting opinions without fear of retribution. I think the debating of issues helps to evolve better. workable solutions.
Short ice-breakers can get people talking and helps them to get to know one another better. There will always be introverts [shy of speaking] and creating small discussion groups works well for generating ideas from all members – unless, again, there are dominating, “discussion group bullies.” The manager can be aware of this possibility and keep emphasizing that everyone should get a chance to be heard.
In conclusion, I cannot give you a magic wand to make meetings more inclusive and meaningful. But be bold enough to approach your manager and ask for more voice in meetings – from you and your shy co-workers. I would emphasize the fact that the greater the number of views, opinions, ideas, and questions, the greater the likelihood that better decision-making and problem-solving will occur. Trust me, managers like these things!