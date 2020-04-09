Dear Dave: Like anyone these days, I am concerned about the pandemic we are facing. I have actually amazed myself by my ability to stay calm and figure things out.
We are down to a very small crew where I work, and I am not sure what will happen over the next several weeks. The problem is, our manager is so nervous and so afraid that he is driving us all insane. We are trying to do our jobs the best way we can, and we don’t need him falling apart all of the time. How can we deal with this? — M
Dear M: You are describing an incompetent leader, one who should not have his position while you and your teammates are doing your best to work effectively during this pandemic. You do have to admit that he has part of the situation figured out — he knows how to keep his job, even as panic-stricken as he appears.
I am not telling you anything new here, but we need strong leaders who will say and do things that help us endure what happens today, tomorrow, a month from now, and so on. These leaders are not just good today and lousy tomorrow — they are strong, competent and inspiring every day.
If you want to understand why some companies do not reach their potential, and eventually close their doors, you don’t need to look any further than the quality and effectiveness of their leadership. The best leaders create high levels of trust, engagement, drive, and energy, and the incompetent ones drive everyone bonkers, because they act like everything is a calamity and the tension they create spreads like wildfire.
It has become quite clear that we need more than strong speeches, every day news briefings, and inspirational literature to help us work our way through this healthcare challenge. We need strong plans and actions and advice about how to keep from getting sick. In many ways, I have become convinced that the strongest leaders we need each day are just darn good managers — they know how to put a solid project together and get it moving. These managers don’t fall apart in front of us, because they are just too “crazy busy” to even think of it.
How secure we feel, how well we treat each other, and the way we act in reaction to any significant challenge shapes our work culture and is driven by the values and behaviors of our leaders. My wife always tells me, “I don’t care what you think; I care about what you know [and do].” Accordingly, the leaders we need most right now have searched for the truth and do not speak until they know exactly what the truth is. We don’t need leaders who sugarcoat everything — we need leaders who speak and act in ways that not only show confidence, but radiate competence.
Help those that are struggling
Living in a state of fear is a lousy way to work. When your boss should be modeling strength and determination, his coming unglued will lose the faith of the department and, possibly, the whole company. Workers look to their bosses for stability, a sense of calm preparedness and critical thinking. Simply, good leaders mentor the whole company with their strength and determination and let the workers know that the ship is being steered in the right direction.
There is something I believe you should do, and that is to be strong and to help your fellow workers who are struggling to be strong. Your boss is not able to help those in your team who need some guiding words, some spiritual strength, and some faith that things will [eventually] work out. I advise you to help them as much as you can without appearing to be someone who has taken on a leadership role that makes your boss look weaker than he is.
During this very daunting time, I believe we are all looking for leaders who can inspire us, make us feel secure, and are there to just listen to our feelings of fear. If your boss cannot be such an individual, I hope that you step up to the plate and will be some support and some comfort to those who are in need of some stability.
Sometimes all you need to do is listen to what others have to say. In doing so, I believe you will be rewarded with the belief tht you are helping others in the best ways you can. Deeply hearing what others have to say does not cost a penny. There is also a strong possibility that your boss needs you to listen to him.