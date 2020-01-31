GOODHUE — The bigger you get, the more you get.
That's been the story for Knobelsdorff Enterprises Inc., a Goodhue-based electrical engineering, design and construction firm that has seen itself grow as the company gets the call for bigger and bigger projects across the Upper Midwest.
"We currently have 176 people," said Karl von Knobelsdorff, president and CEO of the company. "It ebbs and flows with project work. During construction season, we're above 200."
That was never more apparent than last year as KE crews served as the electrical contractor for the largest construction of a grain mill in the United States. The Mendota (Ill.) Archer Daniels Midland plant, Knobelsdorff said, is likely the second-largest overall mill in the United States, but the largest built from scratch.
Getting the bid on a project this size doesn't just happen, Knobelsdorff said.
KE started working on grain mills when it did service work on a Cargill mill in Lake City in 2002, he said. That job led to work for Horizon Milling, which joined with ConAgra Mills in 2013 to form Ardent Mills, the largest milling company in the country.
As executives have left Ardent Mills and gone to other grain mill companies, they remembered the work done by the electrical engineering firm from Goodhue. That eventually led to work with ADM on projects from Winona to western Minnesota. When the job on the new Mendota ADM plant came up, KE had a track record of trust with the company.
"Compared to what we had been doing, this was huge," Knobelsdorff said. "We've never done a project like that before."
The Right People
Born in Goodhue, Knobelsdorff grew up in the company founded by his father, Juergen von Knobelsdorff, in the early 1980s. By the time Karl von Knobelsdorff joined the company in 2005, the company boasted five employees.
Today, said Jamie Kells, KE's sales and marketing manager, there are 35 employees in the Goodhue office, another 16 based in the Eagan office, and the rest are field employees.
With a staff that focuses on electrical work and construction, Knobelsdorff said finding people has at times been a struggle. But KE works to find the right people first, then makes sure they are trained to do their jobs.
"We’ve been pretty fortunate, but I think it goes back to our focus on our people," Knobelsdorff said. "We take care of our people. Our people take care of our customers. And our customers take care of us."
A new step to ensuring the company can take care of its customers is what Knobelsdorff calls KE University, a training facility on site in Goodhue where employees can meet to improve their skills and learn to use new techniques and new equipment.
"Our program is tailored to what we need our people to know for the work we do," Knobelsdorff said. "They can practice before going out into the field."
Ongoing training is one thing, but Knobelsdorff admits he'd like to see more technical education in schools and a new mindset that technical careers are good careers. And while schools have started making that shift, he said, it's about 10 years too late.
"I've got a journeyman electrician, he's 23 years old," Knobelsdorff said. "I guarantee he's making more money than anyone he went to school with who's got a four-year degree."
Furthermore, that young employee can sit down at any time to map out a bright future, Knobelsdorff said.
One Big Mill
KE's hard work and expertise in the industry helped lead the company to one of the biggest ag-related projects around.
"Their deep knowledge and experience in working with milling equipment made them a good partner to ADM, helping to make sure that we completed work on time," said James Harper, manager of the ADM Mendota mill.
That new mill runs at a capacity of 30,000 cwt (hundred-weights) of spring, winter and soft wheat varieties, plus two whole wheat types. The plant also includes a loop track that can handle 110 rail cars, three bulk truck load-outs, a high-speed packer with 30,000 square feet of warehouse space, and a lab with state-of-the-art quality control, according to ADM.
Chris Cuddy, ADM's senior vice president and president of carbohydrate solutions, said the plant is part of ADM's commitment to setting the standard in technical innovation.
"ADM has a long history of leading-edge innovation," Cuddy said.
Keeping the project on time, Knobelsdorff said, meant managing the work on a site where not only KE crews were doing their jobs, but steel and concrete workers, painters, and other crews were busy doing their jobs.
The key, he said, is experience.
"We were on time and on budget," Knobelsdorff said. "The building was open through winter, so that meant working with no heat. That provides a challenge. We were waiting on equipment from Italy."
That meant embedding conduits under the floor to help keep the project on time.
"We’ve been involved in the flour milling industry since 2002," KNobelsdorff said. "That’s what set us apart."