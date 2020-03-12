Goods, services prices up 0.3% in Midwest for February
- Matthew Guerry
ST. PAUL — Prices were up by 0.3% in the Midwest last month compared to January, according a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
According to the BLS Consumer Price Index, the measure of average urban price changes for select goods and services, that represents a 2.1% increase from February 2020 for the BLS' Midwest region. That region includes Minnesota, the Dakotas, Wisconsin and eight other states.
Grocery prices were up 0.6% in February and grew 0.6% from last year. Restaurant prices remained flat from January to February but were higher than they were a year ago by 2.4%.
Energy costs were down last month, according to the report, fueled by a 3.9% dip in the price of gasoline. Natural gas service prices were down 1.3% while electricity grew by 0.2%. All told, upward trending gas prices still pushed energy costs up by 2.6% compared to February of last year.
Prices for goods and services other than food and energy grew slightly from January to February as well. Medical care was up by 1.3%, while new and used motor vehicle prices grew 0.8%. Apparel costs, meanwhile, were up by 1.6%.
Clothing still cost 2.4% less last month than it did a year ago, but the same could not be said of health care and housing. The price of both grew by 5.9% and 3.1%.
The other states included in the BLS Midwest region are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
