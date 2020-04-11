While the COVID-19 pandemic has closed down many industries, people still need places to live.
That basic need means Rochester area Realtors, title experts, appraisers and bankers are still active.
"Real Estate is open for business, but it is not business as usual," Southeast Minnesota Realtors CEO Eric Brownlow said of the situation.
While many things have been different this spring, one thing stayed the same, and boosted local real estate deals. The annual Match Day tradition of new medical residents buying houses in the Med City in March seems to have balanced out the pandemic's impact for this area.
SEMR tallied 438 March house sales in the region, which is a 16.2 percent increase over March 2019. Median sale prices were also up to $210,000 from $198,000 in last year.
While March's numbers look OK, area real estate experts are under no illusions that they will stay that way as Minnesota rolls into its usual busy home sales season. The curve of April sales will definitely flatten.
Rochester Realtor Kyle Swanson is predicting that this might play out like the April snowstorm did in 2019 and spread the sales more evenly across the months.
"I think we'll see the market pushed back. Snow pushed the spring market back last year ... Sales never got real crazy that year," he said. "But it made the entire year more steady. I predict it will slowly pick back up and will then stay pretty steady."
Things are different, but the local real estate market is still following familiar paths.
"Higher-end homes are sitting on market a little longer, but the house market under $250,000 to $300,000 is still bonkers," he said. "In that price range were still seeing multiple offerings."
In the midst of the pandemic, casual house shoppers aren't touring around to visit open houses. Only serious home buyers who need a house are looking at them — mostly online — and buying them. House appraisers are now doing "desktop appraisals." They drive by, look at photos and tour virtually. Appraisers aren't physically going into the houses.
The pandemic really started seeping into local consciousness right when first-time home buyer Sam Edge decided to make an offer on a house in Stewartville.
"We started shopping for a house in late February. This wasn't registering then. It seemed so far away," he said. "I didn't notice a change until we got serious on this house. At the second showing, we had to wear gloves."
The 23-year-old made an offer on March 16 and he's scheduled to close on the house in mid-May. Edge acknowledges that things might have been different if the timing had been different.
"If we would have started later, it would have been more difficult ... I probably wouldn't have been so gung ho," said Edge.
When he does close on his new house, it will be done with a new process — a drive-thru closing.
Rochester Title, among other local firms, have set up tents in their parking lots, where people can park their car. A masked and gloved title worker goes out to the vehicle and hands the documents through the window. A brand new pen in sealed plastic is also passed along to prevent contagion via the the writing implement.
By phone, the person in the car goes through the document with the Rochester Title's staff.
Rochester Title President Sara Batzlaff said the goal of the process is to keep the client in their vehicle and limit all interaction to the absolute minimum to keep everyone safe.
She said a growing number of their clients, such as Liz Hyke, are choosing the drive-thru method to do business.
While home sales might be slowing, one aspect of the real estate industry is booming. Hundreds of local homeowners are taking advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance their homes.
Refinancing her Racine home is what brought Hyke to Rochester Title. When it came to the closing, they offered her the drive-thru option.
Concerned about her family being exposed, she loved the idea.
"I told them, 'That's beautiful. Let's do that,'" said Hyke.
She parked in the tent and went through the 66-page document. While everything could have been done from inside her car, Hyke did get out to sign the pages on the hood of her car.
"It was very quick," she said of the closing. "In just a few minutes, I knocked six years off my house loan. I was super excited."
Batzlaff said Rochester is well ahead of home closings for the year ... and way ahead for refinancing.
"We're taking more refinancing orders than we have ever taken in during our history," she said.