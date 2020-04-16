Dear Dave: I have landed a job that I have wanted for a long time. I am managing many people and many projects. I knew the work would be tough, but that didn’t scare me. What is scaring me is the fact that I am constantly being compared against the person who retired from the job. My workers — and even my fellow managers — say that [I will call him] Old Joe did something in some way or that he would not have done something that way. I don’t care about Old Joe — I care about me and what I want to do. I also care deeply about my workers, but I will never be the person they remember. How can I get over this hurdle? — S
Dear S: That’s right. You are not Old Joe, but you are “New S” – and you are the new sheriff in town. You didn’t tell me if you have been with your company for awhile, but I will assume you have some deep knowledge about the company, the workers, and the “historical legends” that have made the company what it is.
Right away I will tell you that you should never try to copy Old Joe — you will flop and be seen as a phony. However, I would think about how Old Joe connected with his staff, did what he did, managed the way he managed, and how he made tough decisions. There is a great deal you can take away from past leadership, but trying to copy them exactly — their personalities and their style — may not be the way you can make your mark as a trusted, decisive leader. You need to be you and the best you that you can be.
Starting any job, whether it’s an internal promotion or at a new organization, can be difficult and often way too clumsy as you try to discover and navigate what you are supposed to be doing every day. It’s even more difficult if you know that you’re taking over for someone who was highly respected and admired.
But trying to be the spitting image of your predecessor is a bad move. And when you hear one of your workers say, “Well, Old Joe would have done this or that,” I would make it clear — without being a nasty, angry jerk — that Old Joe is down in Florida somewhere and he cannot be reached for comment.
Keep it real
At the end of the day, your workers and your boss want results, and that is what you must shoot for. Yes, be open and receptive to feedback and ideas. Yes, tackle the tough problems — especially those that even Old Joe would not approach. And, yes, strive to be a true leader and not just a manager of things. Be people-centered, but always remember you were hired to be productive.
Also, know who has power and try to manage important relationships. This requires knowing not only who people are (and not just the ones with the senior titles) but also what they care most about, what they each expect from you, and what concerns they might have. Also, try to find out what turns these power leaders off. Has a past manager been too arrogant? Has any leader in the past created a culture of secrecy and did not communicate worth a hoot? Or even, has a team become so afraid of their boss that they quit or made gross errors? The answers may guide you as you develop your leadership style.
And seek feedback. Ask a few trusted colleagues to share early and often what’s going well and what’s going unfavorably, so you can make real-time adjustments, as needed. And, of course, go in with the right attitude. Filling big shoes may make you question your own capabilities and whether you have what it takes to meet the standard set by your predecessor. Focus on your strengths and what you know you bring to the role.
Communicate well. Create feedback loops with your team and your co-managers so you know what’s going well and what needs improvement, so you can make real-time changes, as needed. Your job is to then listen — if you don’t, rest assured that your employees will give up trying to tell you things. Simply, the best and most respected leaders are those who take time to listen to all stakeholders as much as possible.
And, finally … be yourself. Don’t try to take on the personality characteristics of leaders that you read about or the leadership style of someone you’re not. Being authentic – as long as you are not an authentic SOB – will earn you respect and help stop judgment from others who are likely to compare you to your predecessor.