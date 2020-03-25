Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.