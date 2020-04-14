It’s throw-back time at Rochester’s two Hy-Vee Gas outlets.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, both are allowing customers the option of having their gas pumped for them by store employees. In the United States, service stations regularly pumped gas for customers until the late 1970s when the practice gradually went out of vogue.
Hy-Vee, Inc., whose headquarters are in West Des Moines, Iowa, announced its gas-pumping option on Monday morning. It’s being offered at Hy-Vee’s more than 165 convenience stores across an eight-state region.
That includes Rochester’s two Hy-Vee Gas outlets, one at 4221 W. Circle Drive NW, the other at 500 37th St. NW.
“We are always trying to find ways to make people’s lives easier,” said Chad Thacker, store director at the Rochester 37th Street Hy-Vee location. “That is our motto. This is an opportunity for us to have customers reduce contact (with potential COVID-19 germs). We are always looking for ways to make that happen.”
There are signs at both Rochester Hy-Vee Gas locations directing customers to select pumps for the employee gas-pumping option. Once there, customers either press a “Ring For Assistance” button, or they dial a phone number that’s been posted at the pump, bringing out an employee.
The Hy-Vee gas pumper shows up wearing protective gloves as an added safety measure.
Customers also have the option of ordering store goods from the safety of their cars. A Hy-Vee employee collects them, then delivers them to the customer’s car where the transaction is completed.
Greg Mick, assistant director at the Rochester Hy-Vee West Circle Drive location, says this employee gas-pumping and store-goods delivery option is in line with the kind of customer service the store strives for.
And in a time when 6-feet social distancing has been prescribed nationally, he’s proud of this latest Hy-Vee option.
“This limits contact and gives us that full-service model,” Mick said.