LAKE CITY — A local manufacturer is working literally shoulder-to-shoulder with Mayo Clinic employees to produce about 10,000 protective face shields a day for front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pepin Manufacturing Inc. employees and re-deployed Mayo Clinic staffers are working two shifts a day, six days a week, with a goal of making 300,000 shields by about May 4.
This unprecedented project started when Pepin's Business Development Manager Jon Solberg asked Mayo Clinic if there was anything the small contract manufacturer could do to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The answer was that there was a dire need for clear face shields to protect the front-line teams dealing directly with patients.
As an FDA-regulated facility that makes medical products, that is in Pepin Manufacturing's wheelhouse. However, they have never made face shields before. By April 1, production was underway.
"It took only about a week to put everything together, design the shield and get the materials we needed here for this," said plant manager Jim Siewert."It was very, very, very difficult. But we did it with everybody here working together to make it happen."
About 20 percent of Pepin's workers in Lake City are focusing all of their time on this project. Pepin has about 65 employees working at its Lake City and Wabasha plants. Both are still busy filling contracts for clients.
Chris Gulden, a Mayo Clinic Health System operations administrator for the Lake City area, said it was kind of "overwhelming" helping pull this project together, but the bottom line is to help keep front-line Mayo Clinic workers and patients safe.
To make this happen, Mayo Clinic gave some of its employees the option to be re-deployed to Pepin Manufacturing. About 40 Mayo Clinic workers made the choice to work shifts assembling three pieces — the non-fogging plastic shield, the elastic head band and a foam forehead cushion.
"It's the people that are making this work. We're so grateful to them," said Gulden. "This was something we just couldn't produce internally, but we desperately need."
One of those people assembling masks is Lake City surgical nurse Nancy Roozen. Since elective surgeries have been halted, her regular duties are on pause.
She has worked as a RN in Lake City for almost 40 years, but since April 1 she has been working on the factory floor putting together shields.
"It's been quite the experience. I've never worked in a factory before," she said. "Everybody is in a great mood. There's a lot of camaraderie... We've got a purpose and a job. ... Everybody is gung ho."
She added that the process is "very slick" and the PMI employees are working very hard to make this happen.
"It's been an eye-opener," said Roozen.
PMI workers produce the pieces. Workers called "spiders" supply the assemblers with the materials they need, monitor quality, trouble shoot problems and transfer the completed shields to the packaging team to be boxed up.
Truckloads of masks make the roughly 40 mile trip to Rochester every night, and the fresh batches of shields are distributed to Mayo Clinic's medical staff each morning.
Siewert is very proud of the work being done by the Pepin and Mayo employees, but he adds that they aren't they only ones making this happen. He said businesses throughout Lake City are doing what they can to help the effort. That means brats from Huettl's Meats, doughnuts from Kwik Trip and more.
"Everyone understands the importance of what we're doing. Everybody's helping however they can," he said.
For Roozen, who cannot work with patients due to a family member's pre-exisiting medical condition, this project allows her to support the effort.
"I would love to be using my skill out helping on medical floors," she said. "But if I can't, this is the next best thing. We're making sure everybody gets PPE that they need."