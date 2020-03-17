Dan Engelbert and Paige Knudsen pour shots for customers at last call just before 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Dooley's Pub in downtown Rochester. Dooley's closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, following Gov. Tim Walz's order that coffee shops, breweries and restaurants all close to dine-in guests through March 27 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Todd Huyber of Rochester has a beer outside Dooley's Pub on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in downtown Rochester. Huyber said his choice to sit outside was part enjoying the nice weather and part "social distancing." Dooley's closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, following Gov. Tim Walz's order that coffee shops, breweries and restaurants all close to dine-in guests through March 27 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
On a sunny St. Patrick’s Day afternoon, Todd Huyber had the outdoor patio at Dooley’s Pub to himself.
Was he “social distancing” or enjoying the 45-degree weather and sparse crowd at the Irish bar?
“Both,” he said.
The pub was less than an hour away from closing time under an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, who ordered Minnesota bars and restaurants to close until 5 p.m. March 27 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
A few people took the opportunity to raise a glass in a public space one last time for the next 10 days.
How did the group size compared to the usual St. Patrick’s Day crowd?
“Horrible,” said Tory Runkle, Dooley’s owner.
Runkle took heat publicly for keeping the pub open to the hour allowed under Walz’s executive order.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor carrying up to a $1,000 and 90 days in jail.
In a morning press conference, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said he didn’t expect to have to enforce the order, saying common sense would prevail.
“This comes down to individual responsibility in taking this seriously so (the virus) does not spread at a faster pace,” he said.
Runkle noted that the order allowed bars and restaurants to stay open until 5 p.m.
“If they thought we should be closed, they would have closed us yesterday,” he said. “People are making their own decisions.”
Some Dooley’s patrons expressed gratitude for an opportunity to raise a pint of green beer for a moment of normalcy.
The last round before the shutdown was a bittersweet moment, said Mikala Heil, who was there with friends to mark the occasion.
“We weren’t planning on coming, but I said, ‘Let’s go get something to eat while we can,’ ” she said.
“It’s our last chance in a while,” added Ranee Edds, who joined Heil for food and a pint.
Patron Tommy Sheridan said having a drink at Dooley’s is a St. Patrick’s Day tradition for him.
He said he thinks the order to close bars and restaurants is going too far.
“They’re destroying people’s livelihoods,” he said.
Nearby, The Tap House was closed, while The Half Barrel also remained open through the final hour.
Some restaurants and bars didn’t open at all Tuesday. Others prepared to switch to delivery and takeout service. Grand Rounds supplies food to the Hilton Garden Inn across the street. Like some local breweries, Grand Rounds will also offer sales of their canned beer to go.
Runkle said he plans to clean and renovate some of the space and furniture while Dooley’s is closed. He said remaining food will be donated to the Channel One Food Bank and area churches.
John joined the Post Bulletin in May 2018. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2004 with degrees in Journalism and Japanese. Away from the office, John plays banjo, brews beer, bikes and is looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter “b.”