Even as broad sectors of the economy shutdown as if a big finger hit the pause button, one corner is doing gangbusters: Rochester area liquor stores.
Stores were reporting brisk holiday-level sales for nearly every variety of liquor throughout the week, absent the sense of festivity and holiday cheer. The tone was more somber.
Mike Sedor, general manager of Andy's Liquor in the Crossroads Center, said in the first few days after Gov. Tim Walz's emergency order Monday closing all restaurants and bars, sales at the store reached near-panic levels. While the sense of panic has eased, sales remain brisk as people prepare to hunker down.
And load up.
Where once a customer might have a bought a case of beer, now they are buying three or four. A bottle of whiskey or cordial has become a case.
"In the summer, we sell more beer and vodka," Sedor said. "During the holidays, we sell everything. And with this situation, it tends to be people buying everything."
Liquor stores are also seeing more first-time buyers in the stores and requests for home deliveries.
"(Customers) are buying a lot of things, and the average ring is extremely high," Sedor said.
"I think the general mindset of consumers right now is: Why not have enough, because maybe they're going to run out. Or I don't want to come out at different times," Sedor added.
Ed Campbell, owner of Woody's Liquor in the Village of Valhalla, said business has been twice the normal rate since the governor's emergency directive, which seeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes.
Campbell said some customers fear that liquor stores will next in line for closure, joining bars, restaurants and hair salons.
"A lot of customers come in and say, 'how long do you think it will be before they close you?'" Campbell said.
Rochester's breweries also are adjusting to the new rules. Although their taprooms were forced to close under the decree, they can still serve beer to-go in growlers and crowlers.
Donovan Seitz, owner of Kinney Creek brewery in northwest Rochester, said the brewery has had to change its business plan, which has typically relied on taproom sales for the lion's share of its business, and refocus on off-sale and home-delivery for its beer and seltzer.
"We've seen huge increases on the off-sale side, so it's balanced out so far," Seitz said. He hasn't been forced to cut employee hours, given the increased attention to the production side of the business.
Liquor stores are also taking more precautions to combat the coronavirus. Andy's Liquor, for example, is only accepting credit and debit cards to cut down on the possibility of transmitting the virus through paper money. Store owners and managers are spending more time wiping down and disinfecting their stores and shelves.
While alcohol is flying off shelves, store managers said there isn't any danger of a shortage. Trucks have been arriving on a regular basis and the supply chain is strong. But if the virus spreads and the governor clamps down with tighter restrictions, liquor stores might be forced to focus on home deliveries.
"We don't know who they would close down next," Sedor said. "Everything is minute to minute, because none of us really knows what's coming next."