All restaurants and bars are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, but imagine adding the challenge of being a brand new owner of a popular neighborhood bar.
That's the situation in which Kevin Smoot finds himself, after buying Rochester's Brothers Bar and Grill at the end of February.
"I'm three weeks into this, trying to figure this out. What are odds that there would be a pandemic?" said Smoot, taking a break from a meeting about the future of the 29-year-old bar at 812 S. Broadway in the Soldiers Field Plaza.
The immediate plan is to close the bar, in accordance with the CDC recommendations, with anticipated re-opening on April 6.
"When I worked this weekend, I touched every credit card that came through. My son was busing tables," said Smoot. "I knew we needed to do something different for the safety of the customers and the staff."
This health emergency comes as Smoot was trying to work out the systems at Brothers. The former owners, who were going to help with the transition, are no longer available.
He hopes to use the unexpected down time to renovate the out-of-date kitchen and refresh the bar and grill a bit.
Smoot also plans to do his best to keep all of his 15 to 20 employees paid while Brothers is closed.
"We just bought this place. We're really hopeful," he said. "So we're doubling down our investment to make sure there's a Brothers here for everybody after all of this is over."
Other Rochester restaurants, like Hollandberry Pannekoeken and the Canadian Honker, are taking extra precautions as they remain open.
Hollandberry owner Tasos Psomas said his staff is avoiding seating people too close together, and all condiments have been taken off the tables of the recently opened restaurant at 214 N. Broadway.
"We're doing two-step cleaning and disinfecting of all of the tables and chairs, after guests leave," he said. "At closing, we deep clean everything."
The Panera Bread locations have blocked off every other table to provide six feet of "social distancing" for customers.
Other eateries, like Old Abe Coffee Co., the two Noodles and Co. locations and the two Potbelly Sandwich Shops, are suspending the option of customers dining in their establishments. However, they are still filling orders for take-out and, in Potbelly's case, food delivery.
Bleu Duck Kitchen is rolling out a take-out menu for customers. The restaurant has removed some of the tables from the dining area to give diners more space, but Erik Kleven, chef-owner of the restaurant anticipates dine-in service will be suspended soon.
The take out menu includes a few ready-to-eat items but also offer take-and-bake menu items.
"It will be started and seared and ready to put in the oven," Kleven said.
Starbucks has temporarily closed some locations and will shift to a "to-go" model at the rest of its more than 10,000 stores.
And Chick-fil-A has said it is temporarily closing dine-in seating at its restaurants.