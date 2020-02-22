In today’s world, free marketing opportunities are jumped on. If you run your business’s social media pages and accounts — although it takes more time and effort — it is still considered “free”, unless you choose to pay for targeting a specific audience and “boost” or “promote” specific messages or ads.
Other time consuming, yet “free” forms of marketing include:
Hosting a free webinar. What better way of getting information about your brand and product to a variety of potential customers than sharing your knowledge and how your product could solve the problems they did not even knew they had.
Comment on blogs. What? Yes, if you start posting genuine and smart comments on a regular basis to the top 5 blogs in your niche, whose name do other readers see? Yours! Curiosity will drive them to look you up, see what your business is and become familiar with your brand.
Network, network, network. Do not forget to attend networking events, which is your opportunity to introduce future clients to your business live and in person.
What is the best form of free marketing? Word of mouth. Pure and simple. Word of mouth. Remember going to that new brewery last weekend and the awesome experience you had? Chances are, you didn’t keep this to yourself. Did you put out a “tweet”? Create an online review.” Give it five stars on a different platform? And, did you tell all your friends about it?
Does your business motivate people to talk about your products, services or brand in a spontaneous manner? Do your customers experience an event that is beyond what is expected to trigger them talking about it? Keep in mind, negative experiences or events travel faster and further than positive.
Although adults talk a lot about their experiences and friends listen, have you ever stopped to listen to kids talk? They talk a lot! When The Granary was open, throngs of children would come in, get ice cream, hang out with friends, and talk. Listening to them talk was a great form of entertainment on slower days (I learned a lot!). Often, I would catch snippets of what parent worked where or who owned what establishment.
Do you remember Take Your Kids to Work Day? It was created as a way for kids to learn more about the workplace, specifically what their parent or parents did for a living. It was a way for kids, families and organizations to grow together, not to mention a chance for kids to see roles and professions they might not have considered for their futures.
If you have kids, take the opportunity to bring them to work on the designated day. Kids are genuine, and who can resist a little person asking questions about what you do? How great is it to see kids proud of their parents for what they do? Sadly, there is a large percentage of employers not supportive of bringing kids to work for a day. After all, workdays are challenging enough as it is without having clumsy, accident prone, distracting children running around.
But what if you made the day all about them and gave them the experience of a lifetime? What if you gave them something to talk about?
Because they will talk! They will tell their friends what an amazing place they recently spent the day at and will share what made it amazing. How do these kids get to these amazing places? They tell their parents! Kids talk, kids convince parents to take them places, kids create customers without even trying. It’s the best free marketing there is!