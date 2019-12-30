Weather Alert

...SLICK TRAVEL AS SNOW CONTINUES... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH LATE EVENING. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN HEAVIER SNOW. THE SNOW WILL GRADUALLY DIMINISH TOWARDS MIDNIGHT. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK, POTENTIALLY DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH TONIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH MAY PRODUCE DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&