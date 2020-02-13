Mayo Clinic oil and gas revenue

Mayo Clinic and other investors formed Latigo Petroleum, LLC in 2013 to manage its oil and gas holdings in Texas.

It reports the revenue from Latigo in annual audited reports.

2018 - $28 million

2017 - $18 million

2016 - $11 million

2015 - $14 million

2014 - $23 million

2013 - $700,000