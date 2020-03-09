A new Rochester cable and Internet provider is expanding its connections by buying an Owatonna telecommunications firm.
MetroNet Holdings LLC, the parent company of MetroNet, announced this morning that "it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Jaguar Communications." The deal is expected to close within months, following regulatory approval.
This deal brings a recent addition to the Rochester market together with a longtime local player.
MetroNet signed an agreement with the City of Rochester in 2019 to become the second Internet and cable provider for the city. The agreement with the city requires it to have service available to 80 percent of the city’s households within five years. If the company captures 27.5 percent or more of the market, city officials could compel it to build beyond the 80 percent mark
MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Ind. It has since grown to covering networks in almost 100 communities in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio and Florida.
Jaguar Communications, which launched in southeastern Minnesota in 1999, provides telecommunication services on a 2,000-mile fiber optic network ring in 13 counties.
Jaguar owns a Rochester office at 2109 S. Broadway. When the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce remodeled in 2015, the naming rights of the office's new teleconference center were given to Jaguar Communications.