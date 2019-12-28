A new Med City gun club is taking aim at opening in south Rochester in 2020.
Construction is wrapping up on the new Heartland Gun Club and Range at 5105 Commercial Drive SW. CEO and Founder Greg Moore says the goal is to wrap up the finishing touches of the 12-lane range soon and possibly open in late January.
Moore described Heartland's approach as comparable to that of the Topgolf entertainment phenomenon.
"Topgolf introduced a whole group of people, who didn't even play, to the fun of golf using new technology," he said. "We offer a clean, safe, controlled and comfortable atmosphere for people to enjoy shooting."
The new lodge-like center, with a large, round gun scope window, features eight public shooting lanes and four private lanes. Each is 25 yards long. It will be staffed by a team of six to 10.
All of the shooting will take place inside. Heartland will also host events, meetings and parties in a business center and two screened-in porch areas with food provided by Joe Powers' catering services.
Three of the lanes have high-end target technology to provide projected games and unique virtual targets, such as balloons, bowling pins or even moving and growling zombies. Moore hopes to eventually offer that technology on all of the lanes.
Shooters can join as Patriot members for special access and deals involving the public lanes or the more exclusive Refuge membership to access the private lanes.
While Heartland is targeting as many members as possible, Moore stressed that the club's focus is to provide a safe and fun spot for everyone to shoot.
"First and foremost, we're open to the public for shooting," he said.
Training and safety courses will also be a big part of Heartland's offerings.
Heartland will face off against two other Rochester shooting ranges. The market for shooting venues is growing. More than 7,000 U.S. ranges are expected to bring in an estimated $2 billion in revenue in 2019.
"I think we can compete and offer more entertainment in Rochester. I think we will have one of the finest gun clubs in the state of Minnesota," said Moore. "It;s about more than just coming in and shooting. It's an overall experience."
The Heartland project started moving ahead in early 2017 when Rochester Gun Club LLC purchased 2 acres of open land on Commercial Drive for $500,000 from Waterfront Business Park, owned by Rochester developer Rick Penz. Nathan Woodworth, of Winona, an investor in Heartland, orchestrated the original land purchase.
The next step was Heartland Rochester Real Estate LLC, then led by Pat Egan, purchasing the land from Rochester Gun Club for $625,000 in February 2018.